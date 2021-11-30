Scottish Premiership things to watch

The midweek Scottish Premiership fixture card is spread over three nights as November gives way to December.

The title race is entering a crucial stage, points gaps are opening up as teams attempt to nail down top-half places and there's a scramble developing at the bottom.

Here are a few things to watch...

Saints still searching for striking formula

St Johnstone - who visit Dundee on Wednesday - are the only side yet to reach double figures for league goals scored and, not for the first time, that lack of attacking menace is holding them back.

Forwards Stevie May and Glenn Middleton are currently injured, along with David Wotherspoon, perhaps the most creative midfielder at McDiarmid Park.

Eetu Vertainen looked rather lost on his first Premiership start at the weekend and was withdrawn at the interval after Saints lost Craig Bryson to a red card. Even when it was 11 v 11 against Hibs, the hosts were reluctant to commit men forward, though Liam Gordon headed in from a corner for a lead they could not protect.

A solid defence and compact midfield was the platform for last season's dream cup double and late charge into Europe and two late lapses against Hibs leave them on the same mark as leaders Rangers for goals against.

The good news is Chris Kane returns from suspension for the visit to Dens Park and the striker's two league goals this season both came against Dundee in a 3-1 success in early October, the only time the Perth side have managed to hit the net more than once in the top flight so far.

Allan stakes his claim

Few players in the division can match Scott Allan for vision and creativity. Yet the midfielder has started a mere three Premiership games for Hibs this term.

Just turned 30, Allan is diabetic and, after a fourth-month absence, revealed in January he had been suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes fatigue and shortness of breath.

He certainly gave head coach Jack Ross a reminder of his talents when playing a key role in both goals in Saturday's comeback win at 10-man St Johnstone.

So, if there are doubts over his capacity to last 90 minutes, the question is: Does Allan merit a place in the best XI or is he most effective coming off the bench, when the opposition are tiring or when his team need a rescue act? Is he someone the boss turns to against stuffy teams that sit in and perhaps a luxury that cannot be risked in more high-octane affairs when the hard yards are required?

Either way, it's a problem most other top-flight managers would love to have, although the player - out of contract in the summer - is sure to still see himself as a leading man rather than a supporting actor as leaders Rangers come to town on Wednesday.

Away wins could mix up bottom six

The bottom four all have a game in hand over the sides sitting seventh and eighth and two of the league's strugglers could drag St Mirren and Aberdeen into the battle at the bottom with wins on Wednesday.

Victory for third-bottom Livingston would take them above hosts Aberdeen while Ross County could move to within three points of St Mirren with victory in Paisley.

For the Dons and the Buddies, a top-six finish remains a realistic goal but inconsistent form has so far undermined such hopes.

Safe hands between the sticks

Celtic and Hearts have already played out two cracking games this season, with one win apiece. Fortunes may have swung, but there was one consistent factor - as there has been all season - the sparkling form of Craig Gordon.

The veteran Scotland goalkeeper made two fantastic stops to deny his old team a late equaliser at Tynecastle and was very busy as he kept the score respectable when Celtic earned their revenge in the League Cup.

'It wasn't pretty' - Gordon on key win in Faroe Islands

He turns 39 on Hogmanay but seems to be getting better and better as he proved again at the weekend as he defied St Mirren. He was vital in Scotland's run to the World Cup play-offs too, with big saves at key times in Vienna and Torshavn.

With Joe Hart proving a shrewd acquisition, Celtic fans are probably just about over their 'why did the club let Gordon go?' phase but both teams are going to have to work hard for their goals on Thursday with two top-class custodians to beat.