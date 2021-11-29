Last updated on .From the section Kings Lynn Town

Ian Culverhouse's final match in charge was a 1-0 home defeat by Aldershot Town

King's Lynn Town have parted company with manager Ian Culverhouse after three years in charge.

The ex-Norwich defender, 57, has left "by mutual agreement" with the club second bottom in the National League.

The Linnets were promoted to the top tier of non-league football in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.

But they have won only two of their 17 games this term and chairman Stephen Cleeve said the club could not "allow the situation to drift any longer".

In a statement on the club website, external-link he added: "There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back-to-back promotions.

"I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career."

Culverhouse began his playing career with Tottenham and made 370 appearances for Norwich before moving on to Swindon and Brighton.

He later worked as assistant to manager Paul Lambert at Colchester, Norwich and Aston Villa, and was on the coaching staff at Dagenham & Redbridge before beginning the first of two spells as King's Lynn boss - either side of a short stint with Grantham Town.