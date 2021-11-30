Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Some high level advertising has come loose at Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers have postponed Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie with Harrogate Town, as safety issues remain at Prenton Park following damage caused by Storm Arwen last weekend.

It is the second match to be rescheduled, following Saturday's League Two fixture with Stevenage.

Rovers say the Safety Advisory Group cannot grant clearance as advertising on the Kop roof remains loose.

Continued high winds mean the work cannot yet be completed.

"The main stand roof has been fixed but it has been determined that there is a remaining issue with the high level advertising in the Kop stand which is loose due to rivets having been ripped off in the wind," the club said in a statement. external-link

"Whilst this desperately disappointing, everything that could be done has been done, we apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters."