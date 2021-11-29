Last updated on .From the section Football

World Cup qualifier: France v Wales Venue: Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp Date: Tuesday, 29 November 2021 Kick-off: 20:10 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Cymru Fyw, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says her side are determined to prove they can compete against the world's top sides ahead of their visit to France.

Wales' next two World Cup qualifiers are against the Group I favourites, but Ingle says the squad believe they can go and compete against a team ranked fifth in the world by Fifa.

"We want to build on the games we have played against top opposition," Ingle told BBC Sport Wales.

"We want to show who Wales are."

Ingle says Wales can head into Tuesday's fixture feeling like the pressure is off with expectations low.

"They will have a big crowd, we know they are a team with a lot of strengths but we have to try and go at their weaknesses," she said.

"We want to play with a bit of freedom, we have nothing to lose really, we are unbeaten at this stage and happy where we are.

"France are relentless and scoring goals for fun, but we have to focus on ourselves. We need to be solid and to try and prevent them from scoring."

Wales' 5-0 win over Greece in Llanelli on Friday maintained their position of second in World Cup qualifying Group I, with Wales two points behind leaders France.

The group is now at the halfway stage with Wales' trip to France their last qualifier of 2021, with their campaign resuming with the reverse fixture on Friday, 8 April, 2022.

The visit to face Corinne Diacre's side is a daunting one for Wales with France scoring 35 goals in their opening five qualification games, averaging seven goals-per-match.

"We would like to bring that average down, that would be our first goal," Wales boss Gemma Grainger said.

"When we came into this job we knew the foundation of this team has been how defensively sound they have been in previous campaigns.

"We have to work exceptionally hard and we have to defend well in all areas. We will have a game plan for when we are out of possession.

"France are a brilliant team. But we will be the highest ranked team they have faced and we will be viewing it as a good challenge."

Wales will be without influential defender Rachel Rowe as she continues to recover from the injury she sustained on Wales' last international camp, but Grainger has no fresh injury or suspension issues.

Manchester United's Hayley Ladd came into the camp having been ill and she was taken off at half time of Wales' win over Greece.

However, Grainger says that was a predetermined move designed to keep Ladd fresh for the visit to France and confirmed a fully-fit squad.

"Everyone is available, we are the underdogs for this game, we know the expectation outside the camp will be low, but our expectations are high," she added.

"At the end of this game we will learn a lot about where we are."