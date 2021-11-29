Last updated on .From the section Football

Diogo Jota had a weekend of bagging goals online and in real life

Harry Kane made a lovely gesture to some very committed Tottenham fans after their match with Burnley was postponed and Diogo Jota had to postpone an online gaming tournament because he had a date with Southampton.

Plus, an argument between Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher launched a raft of memes.

All of that, and more, is in this week's edition of Top Football Tweets.

1. Harry to the rescue

A post went viral on Sunday of two Tottenham Hotspur fans who made a 34-hour trip from Dallas to Lancashire, only to see Spurs' match against Burnley postponed. Fortunately, Harry Kane was able to offer a consolation.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche wasn't about to let a bit of sub-zero temperature scare him into, say, wearing a jacket.

Sean Dyche says no to winter-wear

2. Spurs have a special font for Antonio Conte

Meanwhhile, congratulations to whomever it was in Spurs' social team that made this statement from the manager look like the cover of a Christmas special album.

3. Diogo Jota is living his best life

Diogo Jota left an online Fifa tournament early on Saturday because he had an appointment to go and slot two past Southampton. We'd call that a good enough excuse.

4. Unfair advantage

Some Brighton & Hove Albion fans booed their team after they drew 0-0 at home to Leeds. The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times and had a tough challenge in getting past keeper Illan Meslier.

How were Brighton supposed to get past that?

5. Barn door hit

Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester to their fairy-tale Premier League title win in 2015-16, got a standing ovation when he returned to the King Power Stadium with Watford on Sunday.

The goals came in spades too.

The style of play at the King Power was anything but agricultural

Jamie Vardy was in evergreen form, scoring a double that included this unfeasible effort.

6. A very healthy, respectful exchange of ideas

Before and after Manchester United's adraw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, one of the big talking points was the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench. It sparked an incredibly heated (and high-pitched) studio debate between Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher. Caught in the middle, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could only sit back and smile.

7. Show that you Kerr

Australia and the USA's women's teams faced off in an international friendly on Saturday. It was all friendly between partners Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis at full-time too.

8. The Gerrard effect

Steven Gerrard enjoyed his second win in two games as Aston Villa manager on Saturday and seems to be making an immediate impact on the team.

9. Benzema > Henry?

Over in La Liga, as Karim Benzema hit another landmark, do we need to start talking about him as one of the great modern strikers?

10. Lower league football problems

Over in the National League North, play was stopped by something you wouldn't encounter very often at the higher echelons of the football pyramid.

11. Michael Owen pulling up trees

And finally, does this picture mean that Michael Owen was affected by Storm Arwen or is it a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Stranger Things?