Amy Irons' unbeaten run came to an end with defeat in the weekend Sportcene Predictions.

For the midweek matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound regular and former Hearts and St Johnstone player Allan Preston in forecasting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's scores.

Can she get back to winning ways?

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Motherwell v Dundee United (Tue, 19:45 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

Dundee v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Allan's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 1-0

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Thu, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

