Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons' unbeaten run came to an end with defeat in the weekend Sportcene Predictions.

For the midweek matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound regular and former Hearts and St Johnstone player Allan Preston in forecasting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's scores.

Can she get back to winning ways?

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Motherwell v Dundee United (Tue, 19:45 GMT)

Motherwell v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)

Aberdeen v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Rangers

Hibernian v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Allan's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Ross County

St Mirren v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 1-0

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Thu, 19:45)

Celtic v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

Amy IronsAllan Preston
Motherwell v Dundee United (Tue)2-21-1
Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed)2-12-1
Dundee v St Johnstone1-01-1
Hibernian v Rangers1-21-2
St Mirren v Ross County1-11-0
Celtic v Hearts (Thu)1-12-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Rory Loy70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy600
Pundits840
Amy v Pundits
P14W4D2L8

