Leicester appoint Lydia Bedford as new manager
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Leicester City have appointed England youth coach Lydia Bedford as their new manager.
Bedford has been with the Football Association in various roles since 2014.
Jonathan Morgan left Leicester last week after seven years, having guided them to promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time last season.
Leicester sit bottom of the WSL table, having not picked up a point so far this season.
More to follow.