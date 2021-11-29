Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Women's World Cup qualifying: Spain v Scotland Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville Date: Tuesday 30 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Tegan Bowie, Kelly Clark and Leah Eddie have been called up to the Scotland squad for Tuesday's Women's World Cup qualifier with Spain.

Jennifer Beattie and Claire Emslie have dropped out of Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for the match in Seville.

Leaders Spain lead the Scots by two points after winning all four of their qualifiers so far.

Scotland dropped their first points with a draw in Friday's meeting with Ukraine at Hampden.

Celtic forward Bowie and midfielder Clark are still waiting for their first senior caps and Hibernian defender Eddie featured against Northern Ireland in June.

Experienced defender Beattie was replaced by Sophie Howard at half-time of Friday's game and attacker Emslie did not feature.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Amy Muir (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Tegan Bowie (Celtic), Lana Clelland (Sassuolo), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Jane Ross (Rangers)