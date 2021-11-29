Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Josh Cullen is one of several Republic players to have voiced their support of Kenny in recent weeks

Stephen Kenny's future as Republic of Ireland boss is set to be part of the agenda when the Football Association of Ireland board meets on Monday.

Kenny's current contract will expire in July with the Republic scheduled to play their four opening Nations League games in June.

The Republic's recent improvement has led to calls for Kenny to be given an immediate long-term contract extension.

But there have been voices suggesting the FAI should not rush the decision.

The process may drag on beyond Monday afternoon's meeting in which FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill is expected to deliver a report on the Republic's World Cup campaign.

After their opening narrow 3-2 loss in Serbia last March, a disastrous 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg a couple of days later effectively ended the Republic's qualification hopes.

The home defeat by Luxembourg piled the pressure on Kenny, who at that point had failed to secure his first win as Republic boss in 10 attempts

Clean sheets in last four games

The team's fortunes did improve significantly following a last-gasp 2-1 defeat in Portugal in September with the closing matches including home draws with eventual group winners Serbia and the Portuguese in addition to victories over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

The upturn in fortunes has been further demonstrated by the Republic not conceding a goal in their last four matches which included the goalless draw in Dublin against a Portugal side that included Cristiano Ronaldo.

The conclusion of Kenny's current deal is straddled by the Nations League campaign which sees the Irish playing two games in September following the four June matches.

The 12-member FAI board could be tempted to offer Kenny an initial short-term extension to cover the end of the Nations League as opposed to giving him a longer deal up until the conclusion of the Republic's involvement in Euro 2024.

FAI independent chairman Roy Barrett came out in support of Kenny after the Republic's shock defeat by Luxembourg in March.

Former Republic star Packie Bonner is also an influential voice on the board, with him the only of its 12 members to have played at the highest level.

Kenny appears to have strong support from the Republic's players and it remains to be seen whether this will be a strong consideration in the board's thinking.

The Republic manager has awarded senior debuts to 12 players during his reign which began 14 months ago and while the Irish went 13 competitive games under Kenny before clinching a victory, the emergence of several talented youngsters makes many believe that he should be given time to shape the squad in his image.