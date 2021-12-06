Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Martin Odegaard scored his third goal of the season from Kieran Tierney's cross

Demarai Gray's superb injury-time strike earned Everton a first win in nine games to end a bruising week with a stunning comeback against Arsenal.

After a week in which the hosts were thumped by Liverpool and director of football Marcel Brands left the club, Rafael Benitez's team responded with a much-improved display that showed the character and resilience fans were looking for.

Richarlison had brought Everton level with 11 minutes of normal time remaining after Martin Odegaard scored the game's opener from Kieran Tierney's cross in first-half stoppage time.

That the winner came after Richarlison had also had two goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee before getting the equaliser will only have added to the home fans' delight.

The scenes at the final whistle were a complete turnaround from last Wednesday, when the mood turned ugly after a 4-1 defeat by their city rivals.

Victory lifts Everton to 12th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Rafael Benitez pleased with "perfect" Everton reaction

Gray proves cut-price talisman again

Few fans can have expected such a performance after recent showings - had Everton failed to win this would have been their worst run of form since 1994.

Instead it was reminiscent of the club's early season form when they chalked up successive comeback wins at home and climbed to fourth.

And it was the perfect response to dozens of fans who left their seats after 27 minutes in protest about how the club is being run, with the timing a reference to the club's 27-year wait for a trophy.

The result also vindicated Benitez's insistence that the club would return to winning ways once injured players returned, even if Lucas Digne was left out as Yerry Mina returned to the side.

In keeping with their success earlier in the season, it was Gray who was Everton's most dangerous player, but he was aided by Richarlison, who showed great perseverance to score at the third time of asking.

His header in a poor first half, moments before Odegaard scored for Arsenal, was clearly offside but the frustration for the Brazilian and the 35,000 Everton fans inside a raucous Goodison Park was palpable when a second goal was ruled out because his toe was inches beyond the Arsenal defensive line.

When his goal eventually came, it changed the mood among a set of fans who have been angered by a familiar run of form under majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, despite the British-Iranian spending close to £500m over the past six years.

But there was further delight to come when Gray found the top corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Having arrived for only £1.7m in the summer, he is proving to be a cut-price talisman.

Arsenal show discipline but lack inspiration

Mikel Arteta's return to a club where he spent five years as a player proved a fruitless one.

Having made four changes from the loss at Manchester United last Thursday, including the return of Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette up front in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he was rewarded with a disciplined performance.

But a third defeat in four games, following an eight-game unbeaten run, will lead to further questions about his side, who were outfought and looked uninspired for large periods of the game.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta disappointed with "inconsistent" Arsenal

There was a welcome return for Tierney, who in his first game since mid-October was instrumental in Arsenal taking the lead, while Saka was a threat down the right in place of Emile Smith Rowe.

There was little else to show for a first half in which the Gunners came up against a solid Everton defence, typified by some robust challenges by Ben Godfrey, who was also subject of a VAR check for a red card after his boot came into contact with Takehiro Tomiyasu.

And after sitting on their lead in the second half, they were only stirred into life again after Everton's goals.

Late chances fell to Odegaard, whose shot was blocked by the brilliant Godfrey, and Aubameyang, who skewed wide after Gray's eventual winner.

The defeat means the Gunners remain seventh and miss out on a chance to go above Tottenham into fifth.

Player of the match Gray Demarai Gray with an average of 8.08 Everton Everton Everton

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Everton Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 8.08 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 7.74 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.64 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 6.58 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 6.55 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 6.37 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 6.36 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.27 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 6.20 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 6.06 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.91 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 5.88 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 5.74 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.27 Arsenal Avg Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 5.91 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 5.63 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 5.44 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 5.18 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 5.04 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 4.99 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 4.76 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 4.73 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 4.00 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 3.89 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 3.85 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 3.57 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 3.49 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 2.70

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 13 Mina 5 Keane 22 Godfrey 24 Gordon 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 11 Gray 14 Townsend 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

13 Mina Substituted for Holgate at 31' minutes

5 Keane

22 Godfrey Booked at 51mins

24 Gordon Substituted for Iwobi at 87' minutes

16 Doucouré

6 Allan

11 Gray Booked at 90mins

14 Townsend Substituted for André Gomes at 66' minutes

7 Richarlison Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

8 Delph

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

20 Tosun

21 André Gomes

25 Gbamin

32 Branthwaite Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 35 Martinelli 9 Lacazette 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney Substituted for Tavares at 65' minutes

5 Partey

34 Xhaka Booked at 63mins

7 Saka

8 Ødegaard Booked at 74mins

35 Martinelli Substituted for Nketiah at 71' minutes

9 Lacazette Substituted for Aubameyang at 85' minutes Substitutes 14 Aubameyang

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

30 Nketiah

33 Okonkwo Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: 38,906 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 2, Arsenal 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 2, Arsenal 1. Post update Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Post update Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison. Post update Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Demarai Gray (Everton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Everton 2, Arsenal 1. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Gomes. Post update Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Post update Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Alex Iwobi replaces Anthony Gordon. Post update Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). Post update Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Alexandre Lacazette. Post update Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. goal Goal! Goal! Everton 1, Arsenal 1. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward