Premier League
EvertonEverton20:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Rafael Benitez
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is under pressure following an eight-game winless run

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Yerry Mina has returned to training and could feature for the first time since 2 October.

Salomon Rondon requires a scan on a hamstring injury, while Mason Holgate is available following suspension.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka is in contention to start, having been restricted to a substitute appearance against Manchester United because of a minor injury.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are not getting any better.

We saw early on against Liverpool on Wednesday that the Toffees really can be got at defensively, and after going 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes there was no way back from there.

I'm still not convinced by Arsenal on their travels and the last time they came to Merseyside, a couple of weeks ago, they shipped four goals.

There is something still missing about the Gunners but the big difference is they are facing Everton this time, not Liverpool.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Jamie Webster

Everton winger Demarai Gray has already equalled his best Premier League tally of four goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton could win three successive Premier League games against Arsenal for the first time since 1986.
  • Arsenal's run of three winless league matches at Goodison Park is their longest sequence without an away victory there since 1994.
  • The Gunners have scored a club record 111 Premier League goals against Everton, while their 98 wins in this fixture is a top-flight record for any team against the same opponent.

Everton

  • Everton could go nine league matches without a win for the first time since 1994.
  • The Toffees have scored five goals and conceded 17 during their eight-game winless run.
  • Their tally of two points from those eight fixtures is the lowest of any top-flight team.
  • Everton are the first club to lose 400 Premier League matches.
  • Their 10 home defeats in 2021 is the most of any Premier League team and equals the club top-flight record in a calendar year.
  • Everton manager Rafael Benitez has seen his sides concede 27 Premier League goals against Arsenal - his worst record against any club.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have lost two of their past three games in the Premier League, conceding seven goals. They had previously gone unbeaten in eight fixtures, conceding only four times.
  • The Gunners can lose three successive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since February 2019.
  • They have failed to score in four of their seven Premier League away matches this campaign, the same tally as in all 19 away games last season.
  • Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in nine Premier League fixtures played on Mondays.
  • However, Aubameyang has failed to score in each of his last eight Premier League away appearances.

My Everton XI

Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Arsenal XI

Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1511223292335
2Liverpool15104144123234
3Chelsea1510323592633
4West Ham158342819927
5Tottenham148151617-125
6Man Utd157352524124
7Arsenal147251720-323
8Wolves156361213-121
9Brighton154831416-220
10Aston Villa156182124-319
11Leicester155462327-419
12Brentford154561921-217
13Crystal Palace153751921-216
14Leeds153751522-716
15Southampton153751421-716
16Everton144371724-715
17Watford1541102029-913
18Burnley141761421-710
19Newcastle151771730-1310
20Norwich15249831-2310
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport