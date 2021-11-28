Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Burnley's home match against Tottenham was postponed because of heavy snow less than an hour before kick-off

Imagine making a 31-hour journey just to see your football club play - and then having the match postponed for snow when you arrive.

That's just what happened to Tottenham fans Ken and Brandi Saxton, who made the journey from Dallas in America to see Spurs at Burnley on Sunday.

The couple had no idea what was to follow when they posted on social about their 31-hour sleepless journey to East Lancashire the day before - some 24 hours later the post had become viral.

As the snow came down heavily overnight at Turf Moor on Saturday and into Sunday morning, the excited couple begin to fear things may not end well - and their fears were confirmed when the match was postponed less than a hour before kick-off.

At least they could make light of the situation.

And the best was yet to come as Tottenham striker Harry Kane was made aware of the initial tweet, that has now been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 15,000 times, and invited the pair to a home match as his guests 'the next time they are in London'.

It was an offer that went down well as Brandi responded: "Well the husband has officially gone viral and we've personally been invited to watch the Spurs by Harry Kane."

Something to sweeten that 31-hour return journey home then at least...