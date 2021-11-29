Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris made her 57th appearance for England when she came off the bench against Austria on Saturday

Forward Nikita Parris has left the England squad the day before Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia in order to take "a few days' rest".

The Football Association said she would return home after a "busy 14 months of domestic and international football".

Parris was a second-half substitute in the Lionesses' 1-0 victory over Austria on Saturday.

She is next scheduled to play for Arsenal in the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman will not call up a replacement.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall has previously expressed concern about the workload of players after Leah Williamson suffered a hamstring injury.

During October's international break, Eidevall organised with the Netherlands to give striker Vivianne Miedema a similar break after she played at the Olympic Games in the summer.

In between her switch from Lyon to Arsenal, Parris also featured at the Tokyo Olympics for Team GB.

Wiegman has previously said she is "concerned about the total programme of the players".

The Lionesses boss said "there is not a big problem" with Parris and that "she is OK" after featuring against Austria.

"Nikita has had so much load in the last two years, from Lyon to England she hardly had any rest," Wiegman said.

"During the week we had a chat with her, also with the medical staff, and after the game we decided it is good for her to have a few days off.

"Our squad is fit, everyone can play tomorrow so it was an option to give her some days off."

Meanwhile, England's open training session at Newcastle United's academy on Monday was cancelled because of a frozen pitch.

The FA arranged an alternative venue in Doncaster.

England, who host Latvia at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday (19:00 GMT), have won all five of their World Cup qualifying matches without conceding a goal.