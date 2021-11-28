Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2SevillaSevilla1

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Vinicius Junior hits stunning late winner as Real move four points clear

Benzema celebrates his equaliser
Karim Benzema levelled for Real Madrid after Rafa Mir's early opener

Vinicius Junior scored a stunning late winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla at the Bernabeu and move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Rafa Mir headed the visitors into an early lead before Karim Benzema levelled with a tap-in.

Vinicius completed Real's comeback when he cut inside and found the top corner with a brilliant right-footed shot.

It was Real's sixth win in a row in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were stung into action when Mir planted a header past Thibaut Courtois in the 12th minute.

The hosts hit back through Benzema, who was left with an easy finish after Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou could only push Eder Militao's long-range effort onto the post.

After Vinicius' goal, Courtois made a vital stoppage-time save to keep out Thomas Delaney's header.

Real are now four points clear of rivals Atletico Madrid, who thumped Cadiz 4-1 earlier on Sunday with Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha on target for Diego Simeone's side, and also Real Sociedad.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 69minsSubstituted forVázquezat 90+4'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 73'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
  • 8KroosBooked at 61mins
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forValverdeat 73'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forNachoat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 2MontielBooked at 55minsSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 90'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19AcuñaBooked at 34mins
  • 8JordánSubstituted forRodríguezat 82'minutes
  • 25Reges
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forDelaneyat 71'minutes
  • 5OcamposBooked at 84minsSubstituted forIdrissiat 90'minutes
  • 12Mir
  • 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 22Idrissi
  • 31Díaz
  • 36Romero
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
45,281

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  4. Post update

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by David Alaba.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diego Carlos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a headed pass.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  10. Booking

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Oussama Idrissi replaces Lucas Ocampos.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces Gonzalo Montiel.

  15. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eder Militão.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Booking

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid14103134151933
2Atl Madrid1485126141229
3Real Sociedad158521911829
4Sevilla1484224111328
5Real Betis158342518727
6Rayo Vallecano157352316724
7Barcelona146532316723
8Ath Bilbao144821310320
9Espanyol155551514120
10Valencia154742221119
11Osasuna145451418-419
12Villarreal143741616016
13Celta Vigo154471619-316
14Mallorca153751422-816
15Alavés144281119-814
16Granada142661422-812
17Cádiz152671327-1412
18Elche142571120-911
19Getafe152491019-910
20Levante150781328-157
View full Spanish La Liga table

