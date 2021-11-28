Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.
Vinicius Junior scored a stunning late winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla at the Bernabeu and move four points clear at the top of La Liga.
Rafa Mir headed the visitors into an early lead before Karim Benzema levelled with a tap-in.
Vinicius completed Real's comeback when he cut inside and found the top corner with a brilliant right-footed shot.
It was Real's sixth win in a row in all competitions.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were stung into action when Mir planted a header past Thibaut Courtois in the 12th minute.
The hosts hit back through Benzema, who was left with an easy finish after Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou could only push Eder Militao's long-range effort onto the post.
After Vinicius' goal, Courtois made a vital stoppage-time save to keep out Thomas Delaney's header.
Real are now four points clear of rivals Atletico Madrid, who thumped Cadiz 4-1 earlier on Sunday with Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha on target for Diego Simeone's side, and also Real Sociedad.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 69minsSubstituted forVázquezat 90+4'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 73'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
- 8KroosBooked at 61mins
- 11AsensioSubstituted forValverdeat 73'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forNachoat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 2MontielBooked at 55minsSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 90'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 19AcuñaBooked at 34mins
- 8JordánSubstituted forRodríguezat 82'minutes
- 25Reges
- 10RakiticSubstituted forDelaneyat 71'minutes
- 5OcamposBooked at 84minsSubstituted forIdrissiat 90'minutes
- 12Mir
- 24GómezSubstituted forTorresat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Augustinsson
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 18Delaney
- 21Torres
- 22Idrissi
- 31Díaz
- 36Romero
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 45,281
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diego Carlos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Oussama Idrissi replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces Gonzalo Montiel.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eder Militão.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).