Tammy Abraham has nine goals in 20 games for Roma

England forward Tammy Abraham scored the winner for Roma against Torino as Jose Mourinho's side secured their third win in a row.

The 24-year-old rolled home midway through the first half for his fifth goal in four games in all competitions.

Earlier, Abraham thought he had won a penalty but the decision was overturned after he was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

Roma are fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Abraham's goal takes his tally for the season to nine in all competitions.