England forward Tammy Abraham scored the winner for Roma against Torino as Jose Mourinho's side secured their third win in a row.
The 24-year-old rolled home midway through the first half for his fifth goal in four games in all competitions.
Earlier, Abraham thought he had won a penalty but the decision was overturned after he was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.
Roma are fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.
Abraham's goal takes his tally for the season to nine in all competitions.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 42Diawara
- 2Karsdorp
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forPérezat 15'minutesSubstituted forKumbullaat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forViñaat 88'minutes
- 22Zaniolo
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 26DjidjiSubstituted forZimaat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 99BuongiornoSubstituted forBaselliat 77'minutes
- 17Singo
- 10Lukic
- 4Pobega
- 27VojvodaSubstituted forZazaat 77'minutes
- 22PraetSubstituted forPjacaat 77'minutes
- 14Brekalo
- 9BelottiSubstituted forSanabriaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 5Izzo
- 6Zima
- 7Zaza
- 8Baselli
- 11Pjaca
- 19Sanabria
- 25Kone
- 34Aina
- 77Linetty
- 88Rincón
- 89Gemello
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Torino 0.
Booking
Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Zima (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Carles Pérez.
Booking
Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
Foul by Bremer (Torino).
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Amadou Diawara.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a through ball.
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).
Carles Pérez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Antonio Sanabria replaces Andrea Belotti because of an injury.