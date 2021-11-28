Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1TorinoTorino0

Roma 1-0 Torino: Tammy Abraham scores only goal for hosts

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham has nine goals in 20 games for Roma

England forward Tammy Abraham scored the winner for Roma against Torino as Jose Mourinho's side secured their third win in a row.

The 24-year-old rolled home midway through the first half for his fifth goal in four games in all competitions.

Earlier, Abraham thought he had won a penalty but the decision was overturned after he was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

Roma are fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Abraham's goal takes his tally for the season to nine in all competitions.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 90mins
  • 42Diawara
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forPérezat 15'minutesSubstituted forKumbullaat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forViñaat 88'minutes
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 26DjidjiSubstituted forZimaat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 99BuongiornoSubstituted forBaselliat 77'minutes
  • 17Singo
  • 10Lukic
  • 4Pobega
  • 27VojvodaSubstituted forZazaat 77'minutes
  • 22PraetSubstituted forPjacaat 77'minutes
  • 14Brekalo
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forSanabriaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Izzo
  • 6Zima
  • 7Zaza
  • 8Baselli
  • 11Pjaca
  • 19Sanabria
  • 25Kone
  • 34Aina
  • 77Linetty
  • 88Rincón
  • 89Gemello
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 1, Torino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Torino 0.

  3. Booking

    Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    David Zima (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Carles Pérez.

  7. Booking

    Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Sanabria with a headed pass.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bremer (Torino).

  13. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Amadou Diawara.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

  17. Post update

    Carles Pérez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (Roma).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Antonio Sanabria replaces Andrea Belotti because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1411212972235
2AC Milan14102230181232
3Inter Milan1494134151931
4Atalanta1484228171128
5Roma148152415925
6Fiorentina147072119221
7Juventus146351816221
8Lazio146352524121
9Bologna146352024-421
10Hellas Verona145452825319
11Empoli146172126-519
12Sassuolo145362221118
13Torino145271714317
14Udinese143651620-415
15Sampdoria144372026-615
16Venezia144371221-915
17Spezia143291532-1711
18Genoa141761726-910
19Cagliari141581629-138
20Salernitana1422101129-188
View full Italian Serie A table

