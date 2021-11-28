Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1SassuoloSassuolo3

AC Milan 1-3 Sassuolo: Milan miss chance to go top after surprise defeat

Sassuolo celebrate goal against AC Milan
Milan were also beaten by Fiorentina last weekend

AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as Sassuolo came from behind to earn a surprise win at the San Siro.

Captain Alessio Romagnoli headed Milan ahead in the 21st minute but Sassuolo equalised just three minutes later when Gianluca Scamacca smashed in via the crossbar from 25 yards.

Simon Kjaer then turned into his own net before Domenico Berardi added the visitors' third in the second half.

Romagnoli was shown a straight red for bringing down Gregoire Defrel late on.

Milan, who are now three games without a win in the Italian top flight, remain second, but leaders Napoli can build a three-point advantage by beating Lazio at 19:45 GMT.

Sassuolo's success was their first in four games.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forPellegriat 68'minutes
  • 24KjaerBooked at 73mins
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 77mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 54mins
  • 41BakayokoSubstituted forKessiéat 45'minutes
  • 4BennacerBooked at 53minsSubstituted forTonaliat 61'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forKaluluat 80'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8Tonali
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 30Messias
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 64Pellegri
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 5Ayhan
  • 31Ferrari
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forHarrouiat 80'minutes
  • 8LopezBooked at 27mins
  • 97de SouzaSubstituted forToljanat 80'minutes
  • 25BerardiSubstituted forTraoreat 80'minutes
  • 91ScamaccaSubstituted forDefrelat 59'minutes
  • 18RaspadoriBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChirichesat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 13Peluso
  • 20Harroui
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Toljan
  • 23Traore
  • 24Satalino
  • 56Pegolo
  • 92Defrel
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Sassuolo 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sassuolo 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  5. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Rafael Leão tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Vlad Chiriches replaces Giacomo Raspadori.

  10. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui tries a through ball, but Hamed Traore is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pietro Pellegri (AC Milan).

  19. Post update

    Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

