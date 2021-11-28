Match ends, AC Milan 1, Sassuolo 3.
AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as Sassuolo came from behind to earn a surprise win at the San Siro.
Captain Alessio Romagnoli headed Milan ahead in the 21st minute but Sassuolo equalised just three minutes later when Gianluca Scamacca smashed in via the crossbar from 25 yards.
Simon Kjaer then turned into his own net before Domenico Berardi added the visitors' third in the second half.
Romagnoli was shown a straight red for bringing down Gregoire Defrel late on.
Milan, who are now three games without a win in the Italian top flight, remain second, but leaders Napoli can build a three-point advantage by beating Lazio at 19:45 GMT.
Sassuolo's success was their first in four games.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 25FlorenziSubstituted forPellegriat 68'minutes
- 24KjaerBooked at 73mins
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 77mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 54mins
- 41BakayokoSubstituted forKessiéat 45'minutes
- 4BennacerBooked at 53minsSubstituted forTonaliat 61'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forKaluluat 80'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8Tonali
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 64Pellegri
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 5Ayhan
- 31Ferrari
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forHarrouiat 80'minutes
- 8LopezBooked at 27mins
- 97de SouzaSubstituted forToljanat 80'minutes
- 25BerardiSubstituted forTraoreat 80'minutes
- 91ScamaccaSubstituted forDefrelat 59'minutes
- 18RaspadoriBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChirichesat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 13Peluso
- 20Harroui
- 21Chiriches
- 22Toljan
- 23Traore
- 24Satalino
- 56Pegolo
- 92Defrel
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sassuolo 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Rafael Leão tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Vlad Chiriches replaces Giacomo Raspadori.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Post update
Offside, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui tries a through ball, but Hamed Traore is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Post update
Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Post update
Foul by Pietro Pellegri (AC Milan).
Post update
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.