French Ligue 1
Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Green
  • 22SissokoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMoukoudiat 45'minutes
  • 33Nade
  • 5KolodziejczakBooked at 45mins
  • 13Trauco
  • 7BoudebouzBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGourna-Douathat 72'minutes
  • 8CamaraBooked at 35mins
  • 20Bouanga
  • 17AouchicheSubstituted forYoussoufat 45'minutes
  • 27Maçon
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 2Moukoudi
  • 4Sow
  • 6Gourna-Douath
  • 9Ramírez
  • 14Krasso
  • 16Fall
  • 25Dioussé
  • 28Youssouf
  • 34Calodat

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 14BernatBooked at 33mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 17Dagba
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Lucas Gourna-Douath replaces Ryad Boudebouz because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG15122133151838
2Nice1583425121326
3Rennes1474324121225
4Lens157442720725
5Marseille136522012823
6Angers155732218422
7Strasbourg145452519619
8Monaco145451918119
9Montpellier145452121019
10Lyon135442121019
11Nantes155462020019
12Lille154651922-318
13Brest143652021-115
14Lorient143651321-815
15Reims142751518-313
16Bordeaux142752130-913
17Troyes143471322-913
18Clermont143471728-1113
19Saint-Étienne152761729-1213
20Metz152671730-1312
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories