Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Lucas Gourna-Douath replaces Ryad Boudebouz because of an injury.
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Green
- 22SissokoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMoukoudiat 45'minutes
- 33Nade
- 5KolodziejczakBooked at 45mins
- 13Trauco
- 7BoudebouzBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGourna-Douathat 72'minutes
- 8CamaraBooked at 35mins
- 20Bouanga
- 17AouchicheSubstituted forYoussoufat 45'minutes
- 27Maçon
- 10Khazri
Substitutes
- 2Moukoudi
- 4Sow
- 6Gourna-Douath
- 9Ramírez
- 14Krasso
- 16Fall
- 25Dioussé
- 28Youssouf
- 34Calodat
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 14BernatBooked at 33mins
- 15Danilo
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 17Dagba
- 24Kehrer
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Attempt saved. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).