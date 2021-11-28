Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Keohane is a regular figure within Rochdale's midfield

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane faces about three months out after breaking his foot in their draw with Stevenage.

Keohane, 30, went off midway through the 2-2 draw on 23 November, with manager Robbie Stockdale confirming it will result in a lengthy period out.

"[It will be] 10-12 weeks with a broken foot, so that's disappointing," Stockdale said.

"He'll see a specialist over the next day or two to see if it needs pinning or some kind of surgery."

The Irishman joined League Two Rochdale in 2019 and has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal.