Liam Boyce struck four minutes into the second half

Hearts have a five-point cushion in third place after edging a furiously-contested Scottish Premiership contest with Livingston.

Liam Boyce's well-taken second-half finish decided the game after Craig Gordon produced a series of fabulous stops to prevent the hosts going ahead.

Barrie McKay had a second chalked off for Hearts with Boyce offside as Hearts recovered from a grim first half.

Wasteful Livingston saw their winless run stretch to six games.

David Martindale's men remain 11th, two points above Ross County who have played a game more.

The opening half belonged to Livingston, organised, intelligent and fizzing with an intensity that Hearts could not get close to matching.

Stephane Omeonga is a diminutive specimen, but patrolled the midfield like a colossus. In that first 45 minutes, it felt like there were three of him out there, such was the former Hibernian man's omnipotence.

But when Hearts need him, how Gordon comes to their aid. So much praise has been flung at the Scotland goalkeeper and his renaissance, but his treble-save here might top all previous heroics.

First, Gordon denied Andy Shinnie - threaded through cutely by Jack McMillan - racing from his line and blocking the shot.

Craig Sibbald collected the rebound and slammed it off a post. Livingston regathered, Jason Holt had space 25 yards out and his rasping, top corner-bound effort was tipped majestically on to the same upright by the flying Gordon.

Up sprang the Hearts goalkeeper again to paw away Alan Forrest's effort from the left, and he would have stopped Shinnie again had John Souttar not slid in front of him to finally knock the ball out of play.

These were 30 seconds of sheer bonkerdom, a mini-rollercoaster for those inside the Tony Macaroni Arena. Gordon leapt to his feet and roared. "Scotland's number one," the 4,000-strong travelling support roared back.

Robbie Neilson had been forced to withdraw stricken Michael Smith 15 minutes in, but after this flurry of near misses, he decided his midfield had been bullied enough. The Hearts boss sent for Peter Haring in place of the ineffective Ben Woodburn.

By half-time, David Martindale had watched his side pepper Hearts' goal with 11 shots. To him, it will have been a travesty they could not convert their dominance into a lead, could not breach the door barred by Gordon.

Four minutes into the new half, their profligacy was punished. Souttar at last had time to step forward into midfield, and knocked the ball to Barrie McKay. The winger caressed into the path of Boyce, who slid beyond Max Stryjek. A first shot on target. Ruthless.

The goal imbued Hearts with new-found belief and the momentum swung dramatically.

Haring's influence was telling too, harrying the Livingston midfield to allow Aaron McEneff to force Stryjek into a save. McKay did lace beyond the Livingston goalkeeper but the goal was disallowed, Boyce offside in the build-up.

At the other end, Forrest raced away on the counter, but after cutting inside, was faced with the familiar sight of a fine Gordon save, low to his left. Substitute Cristian Montano blasted narrowly wide soon after.

Hearts, though, were a different beast by then. The meekness of the first half had been shed. Souttar, Haring, and McKay exerted their considerable influences, with the excellent Stephen Kingsley marauding forward too.

McEneff could have settled the issue when thumping over on the break, and later when his drive was tipped clear by Stryjek.

McKay, too, might have killed it after being neatly set up on the 18-yard line by Alex Cochrane, and Armand Gnanduillet certainly should have when galloping clean through in stoppage time, rounding Stryjek, but only clipping into the side netting.

Having weathered the early storm, Hearts saw out the final quarter relatively unflustered. A victory hard-won and raucously celebrated that propels them five points clear of Dundee United and Motherwell.

Man of the match - Craig Gordon

Gordon kept Hearts level with his magnificence, and dealt with any Livingston counter-punches as his team-mates began to dominate.

What did we learn?

Three games - and three losses - into the season, Martindale bombastically proclaimed his team would not be relegated. Their first-half performance was exceptional, clever tactics brilliantly executed, but their inability to strike proved fatal.

Livingston's spirit has not been splintered by a grim run of form, but more potency is badly needed.

Neilson will have been spooked by the way his team were steamrolled in the early throes, his frustration in the dugout earning him a yellow card.

He had to change things, and change things he did. Haring's introduction brought more bite and possession in midfield, allowing Kingsley, Souttar and his dangerous forward players to affect the game. Winning in such trying circumstances shows Hearts' mettle and depth in the quest for third.

What's next?

Livingston host Hibernian on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), a fixture rearranged after the Leith side suffered a Covid-19 outbreak among their squad, before travelling to face Dundee United on Saturday (15:00).

Hearts host Premiership leaders and champions Rangers the following day (12:00) in a huge Tynecastle clash.

