Livingston v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns.

Hearts will again be without Beni Baningime with an ankle injury. Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday's narrow defeat by Celtic.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We are back into that run of really, really tough fixtures that we had at the start of the year. But it's nice to be back at home."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We need to have that belief and do it from the start. I spoke to the players about that - trust yourself and trust each other."

Did you know? Just three of Livingston's 12 league goals this season have been scored after half-time (25%), the outright lowest ratio in the top flight this season.

