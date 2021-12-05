Match ends, Dundee United 0, Celtic 3.
Tom Rogic scored one of the goals of the season in the Scottish Premiership as dominant Celtic swept aside Dundee United at Tannadice.
The Australian midfielder started out on the right wing 25 yards from goal, but danced away from three United players before shaping a cultured shot past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.
David Turnbull lobbed the United keeper to add a second as Celtic overwhelmed their hosts, and Liam Scales side-footed in his first goal for the club to seal the win.
A deserved win restores Celtic's deficit to leaders Rangers to four points, while United remain in fourth place, ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.
Celtic had failed to beat United in their last two attempts, including a 1-1 draw in Glasgow in September, but there was never any question of being frustrated this time as they dominated from the start.
Rogic was the player to eventually unlock the creaking home defence through a moment of sheer magic, akin to his winning goal in the 2017 Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.
He picked up the ball on the right wing, shrugged off Louis Appere, and weaved past Adrian Sporle and Ian Harkes before curling a left-foot shot into the far corner.
Turnbull eased concerns brought on by early profligacy before the break as he enticed Callum McGregor to dink a brilliant ball over the United backline for him to touch over Siegrist and then knock home from a yard out.
Kyogo Furuhashi alone could have had at least a hat-trick for Celtic as - particularly in the first half - the visitors completely outplayed a passive United side.
The hosts improved marginally in the final half hour, the first of their two shots on target finally arriving in the 66th minute, without ever putting Celtic under serious pressure.
Instead, Scales came off the bench to stroke home a well-taken goal following Liel Abada's touch across the box with 10 minutes left.
Thomas Courts' side were also lucky to end the match with 11 players after Callum Butcher was only booked for a dangerous tackle on Turnbull not long after coming off the bench after the break.
Man of the match - Tom Rogic
What did we learn?
Rogic is a revived player for Celtic. He was on the verge of a move to the Middle East last season but is now flourishing under his compatriot Ange Postecoglou.
His goal was magnificent, though not surprising for a player of his skill, but it is his work rate and ability to win the ball which have improved massively this season.
Celtic's movement is scintillating to watch, but arguably the foundation of this win was their hunger and intensity without the ball. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt led the squeeze from the back as Celtic swarmed round United whenever they were lucky enough to get a touch of the ball.
Postecoglou will still want his team to be more ruthless, and they did eventually give United a brief spell at 2-0 when Joe Hart made one good save, just as Hearts also had a good period of the game on Thursday. But they are in fine form right now.
This was a second passive performance in a row from United, though, following defeat at Motherwell on Tuesday. They did not get close enough to Celtic and gave them easy possession at the back to build attacking moves.
Siegrist - who made eight saves - and the returning Jeando Fuchs were the only players to emerge with much credit. Courts' thin squad looks tired right now and they lack the quality and depth up front to seriously hurt teams consistently.
What's next?
Dundee United host Livingston on Saturday 11 December (15:00 GMT), while Celtic finish their Europa League campaign at home to Real Betis on Thursday (20:00) before Motherwell visit Celtic Park on Sunday (15:00).
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 3Spörle
- 8Pawlett
- 23Harkes
- 66Fuchs
- 7Niskanen
- 10ClarkSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
- 27AppéréSubstituted forButcherat 51'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 11Chalmers
- 14Hoti
- 16Carson
- 18Butcher
- 21Glass
- 28Smith
- 30Watson
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4StarfeltBooked at 20mins
- 3TaylorSubstituted forScalesat 75'minutes
- 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 45'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 19Johnston
- 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 70'minutes
- 8Furuhashi
- 14Turnbull
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 29Bain
- 54Montgomery
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 8,311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
