Dundee Utd v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad after serving a two-game ban. Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.
Celtic will assess right-back Anthony Ralston, centre-half Stephen Welsh and winger Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue.
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "Sunday is a really exciting game for us. It is set up to be a cracker. We go into the game confident. We believe in the players, but there is a fair respect for Celtic."
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Dundee United frustrated us here and away from home it's always a good challenge, so I am expecting a tough game, but our away form has been really strong and we just need to continue."
Did you know? United have scored just one goal in the opening 30 minutes of Premiership games this season, fewer than any other side - but that was scored against Celtic in September by Ian Harkes.
Pick your Dundee United XI
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.
Pick your Celtic XI
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.31
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
8.69
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
8.86
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
8.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 3Spörle
- 8Pawlett
- 23Harkes
- 66Fuchs
- 7Niskanen
- 27Appéré
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 11Chalmers
- 14Hoti
- 16Carson
- 18Butcher
- 21Glass
- 28Smith
- 30Watson
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 14Turnbull
- 49Forrest
- 8Furuhashi
- 19Johnston
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 29Bain
- 54Montgomery
- Referee:
- Don Robertson