Dundee Utd v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad after serving a two-game ban. Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.

Celtic will assess right-back Anthony Ralston, centre-half Stephen Welsh and winger Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue.

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "Sunday is a really exciting game for us. It is set up to be a cracker. We go into the game confident. We believe in the players, but there is a fair respect for Celtic."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Dundee United frustrated us here and away from home it's always a good challenge, so I am expecting a tough game, but our away form has been really strong and we just need to continue."

Did you know? United have scored just one goal in the opening 30 minutes of Premiership games this season, fewer than any other side - but that was scored against Celtic in September by Ian Harkes.

