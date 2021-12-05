Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Stoke City 2.
Stoke City bounced back from two successive Championship defeats with an impressive win over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Tyrese Campbell scored the opening goal, slotting home confidently into the bottom corner after running on to Mario Vrancic's defence-splitting pass.
Victory for Rangers would have put them third in the table, but they could not find a way past Wales keeper Adam Davies, who made a string of fine saves, including one from Charlie Austin's second-half penalty.
Vrancic then sealed Stoke's fourth away win of the season by placing the ball beyond Seny Dieng from 20 yards as the home defence back-pedalled in front of him.
The victory lifted the Potters up to sixth in the table, only one point behind Rangers, who remain fifth.
QPR kicked off unbeaten in six games, winning four of them, while Stoke had not earned a point since their 2-0 victory over Peterborough on 20 November.
Michael O'Neill recalled experienced Joe Allen and Steven Fletcher to his starting line-up, but the Potters almost fell behind early when Ilias Chair was left unmarked in the box and Davies had to throw himself to his left to push away the midfielder's goal-bound header.
The action immediately swung to the other end where Dieng saved well from Campbell following a good move down the left and then blocked Fletcher's follow-up effort.
He was powerless, though, to do anything with Campbell's cool finish that gave Stoke the lead and they went close to doubling it when Fletcher saw a shot deflected against the post.
Davies tipped Yoann Barbet's strike round the post to end the half and was called into action soon after the restart to keep out Austin's powerful strike.
QPR's best chance arrived when Vrancic was penalised for hauling over Barbet in the box, but Austin's spot-kick was underhit and Davies dived to his right to save.
Vrancic atoned for his error by tucking away Stoke's second goal, but the visitors had to sustain some late pressure. Davies denied George Thomas, Chair, Luke Amos and Andre Gray as Rangers suffered only their second home defeat of the season.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 2Kakay
- 7Johansen
- 17DozzellSubstituted forAmosat 67'minutes
- 15FieldSubstituted forThomasat 80'minutes
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 11AustinSubstituted forGrayat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 14Thomas
- 19Gray
- 34Duke-McKenna
Stoke
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Davies
- 2Smith
- 16Wilmot
- 6Batth
- 3FoxBooked at 53mins
- 14Tymon
- 28SawyersSubstituted forClucasat 57'minutes
- 4Allen
- 8Vrancic
- 9FletcherSubstituted forInceat 90'minutes
- 10CampbellSubstituted forBrownat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 7Clucas
- 11Doughty
- 13Bonham
- 18Brown
- 23Ince
- 27Sima
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 13,968
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home17
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
