QPRQueens Park Rangers0StokeStoke City2

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Stoke City: Potters win puts them back in top six

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Tyrese Campbell
Tyrese Campbell's goal was only his second of the season for Stoke

Stoke City bounced back from two successive Championship defeats with an impressive win over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Tyrese Campbell scored the opening goal, slotting home confidently into the bottom corner after running on to Mario Vrancic's defence-splitting pass.

Victory for Rangers would have put them third in the table, but they could not find a way past Wales keeper Adam Davies, who made a string of fine saves, including one from Charlie Austin's second-half penalty.

Vrancic then sealed Stoke's fourth away win of the season by placing the ball beyond Seny Dieng from 20 yards as the home defence back-pedalled in front of him.

The victory lifted the Potters up to sixth in the table, only one point behind Rangers, who remain fifth.

QPR kicked off unbeaten in six games, winning four of them, while Stoke had not earned a point since their 2-0 victory over Peterborough on 20 November.

Michael O'Neill recalled experienced Joe Allen and Steven Fletcher to his starting line-up, but the Potters almost fell behind early when Ilias Chair was left unmarked in the box and Davies had to throw himself to his left to push away the midfielder's goal-bound header.

The action immediately swung to the other end where Dieng saved well from Campbell following a good move down the left and then blocked Fletcher's follow-up effort.

He was powerless, though, to do anything with Campbell's cool finish that gave Stoke the lead and they went close to doubling it when Fletcher saw a shot deflected against the post.

Davies tipped Yoann Barbet's strike round the post to end the half and was called into action soon after the restart to keep out Austin's powerful strike.

QPR's best chance arrived when Vrancic was penalised for hauling over Barbet in the box, but Austin's spot-kick was underhit and Davies dived to his right to save.

Vrancic atoned for his error by tucking away Stoke's second goal, but the visitors had to sustain some late pressure. Davies denied George Thomas, Chair, Luke Amos and Andre Gray as Rangers suffered only their second home defeat of the season.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 2Kakay
  • 7Johansen
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forAmosat 67'minutes
  • 15FieldSubstituted forThomasat 80'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 11AustinSubstituted forGrayat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 19Gray
  • 34Duke-McKenna

Stoke

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Davies
  • 2Smith
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Batth
  • 3FoxBooked at 53mins
  • 14Tymon
  • 28SawyersSubstituted forClucasat 57'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 8Vrancic
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forInceat 90'minutes
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forBrownat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Chester
  • 7Clucas
  • 11Doughty
  • 13Bonham
  • 18Brown
  • 23Ince
  • 27Sima
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
13,968

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home24
Away17
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home17
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Stoke City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Stoke City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Thomas with a headed pass following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Amos with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Tom Ince replaces Steven Fletcher.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ben Wilmot.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Danny Batth.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Sunday 5th December 2021

