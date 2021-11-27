Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nedved and Agnelli are two of three current Juventus executives who are under investigation

Juventus has confirmed that the club is cooperating with police after an investigation was launched into transfers at the Italian giant.

The investigation concerns "revenues from players" registration rights between 2019 and 2021.

Owner and chairman Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and chief financial officer Stefano Cerrato are also under investigation.

It is understood officials raided Juventus' offices in Turin and Milan.

Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto said the investigation is looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false information to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

Juventus released a statement on Saturday saying the club was "cooperating with the investigators and trusts that it will clarify any aspect of interest to it".

The club added that it "believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and in line with the international practice in the football industry and market conditions".

In September, Juventus confirmed it was the subject of an investigation by market regulator CONSOB over revenue received from player transfers.