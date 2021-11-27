Last updated on .From the section Football

Deyverson could not contain his emotion after scoring the winner

Palmeiras beat fellow Brazilians Flamengo in extra time to retain their Copa Libertadores title at the Estadio Centenario in Uruguay.

Substitute Deyverson pounced on an error by Andreas Pereira to slot the winner five minutes into extra time.

Gabriel Barbosa had fired in at the near post to level in the second half for 2019 winners Flamengo in Montevideo - home to the first World Cup final.

It came after Raphael Veiga opened the scoring early on for Palmeiras.

Veiga side-footed into the bottom corner for the defending champions, who have now won the competition three times.

Barbosa's leveller came with 18 minutes remaining, after former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz was earlier denied by goalkeeper Weverton.

That took the game to extra time but Manchester United loanee Pereira's poor touch from Luiz's pass allowed Deyverson to run through and he made no mistake.

Palmeiras had to soak up pressure after the goal but held on to defend the title and celebrate jubilantly with their fans who had travelled from Sao Paulo.