JuventusJuventus0AtalantaAtalanta1

Juventus 0-1 Atalanta: Juve suffer fifth Serie A defeat of season

Duvan Zapata
Duvan Zapata gave Atalanta their first win at Juventus since 1989

Juventus lost at home to Atalanta for a fifth defeat in 14 league matches leaving them in eighth in Serie A.

Duvan Zapata's 28th-minute winner stretched the visitors' unbeaten run to eight matches as they stayed fourth, four points behind leaders Napoli and seven points ahead of Juventus.

The hosts failed to threaten much, with Paulo Dybala's late free-kick hitting the crossbar.

The victory was Atalanta's first at Juventus since 1989.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now only scored 18 goals in their 14 league matches, the lowest total in Serie A's top 10, and the loss follows their 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 50mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forKeanat 64'minutes
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 88mins
  • 25RabiotBooked at 66mins
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 45de Winter

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 28DemiralBooked at 70mins
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 84mins
  • 77ZappacostaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPalominoat 71'minutes
  • 11FreulerBooked at 32mins
  • 15de Roon
  • 3Maehle
  • 32PessinaSubstituted forPasalicat 59'minutes
  • 18MalinovskyiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 87'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 6Palomino
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 9Muriel
  • 13Pezzella
  • 31Rossi
  • 33Hateboer
  • 42Scalvini
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Piccoli
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, Atalanta 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Atalanta 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Merih Demiral (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Moise Kean.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Teun Koopmeiners replaces Ruslan Malinovskyi.

  19. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

