Match ends, Juventus 0, Atalanta 1.
Juventus lost at home to Atalanta for a fifth defeat in 14 league matches leaving them in eighth in Serie A.
Duvan Zapata's 28th-minute winner stretched the visitors' unbeaten run to eight matches as they stayed fourth, four points behind leaders Napoli and seven points ahead of Juventus.
The hosts failed to threaten much, with Paulo Dybala's late free-kick hitting the crossbar.
The victory was Atalanta's first at Juventus since 1989.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have now only scored 18 goals in their 14 league matches, the lowest total in Serie A's top 10, and the loss follows their 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 50mins
- 4de Ligt
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennieSubstituted forKeanat 64'minutes
- 27LocatelliBooked at 88mins
- 25RabiotBooked at 66mins
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 20Bernardeschi
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- 45de Winter
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musso
- 2Tolói
- 28DemiralBooked at 70mins
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 84mins
- 77ZappacostaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPalominoat 71'minutes
- 11FreulerBooked at 32mins
- 15de Roon
- 3Maehle
- 32PessinaSubstituted forPasalicat 59'minutes
- 18MalinovskyiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 87'minutes
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Koopmeiners
- 9Muriel
- 13Pezzella
- 31Rossi
- 33Hateboer
- 42Scalvini
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
- 99Piccoli
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Atalanta 1.
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Post update
Merih Demiral (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Moise Kean.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Post update
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Post update
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Teun Koopmeiners replaces Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).