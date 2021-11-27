Last updated on .From the section European Football

Duvan Zapata gave Atalanta their first win at Juventus since 1989

Juventus lost at home to Atalanta for a fifth defeat in 14 league matches leaving them in eighth in Serie A.

Duvan Zapata's 28th-minute winner stretched the visitors' unbeaten run to eight matches as they stayed fourth, four points behind leaders Napoli and seven points ahead of Juventus.

The hosts failed to threaten much, with Paulo Dybala's late free-kick hitting the crossbar.

The victory was Atalanta's first at Juventus since 1989.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now only scored 18 goals in their 14 league matches, the lowest total in Serie A's top 10, and the loss follows their 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek.