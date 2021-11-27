Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Luke O'Nien joined Sunderland from Wycombe in July 2018

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien has been ruled out for at least three months as he requires shoulder surgery.

The versatile 27-year-old has scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Black Cats this season.

Earlier this week winger Aiden McGeady was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

"It looks like Luke will be out for a sustained period of time, which is really disappointing," manager Lee Johnson told the club website.