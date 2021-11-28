Jordan James had made three substitute appearances before playing the full 90 minutes on his first start on Saturday against Blackpool

Birmingham City youngster Jordan James has signed his first professional contract with the Championship club.

The teenage midfielder, who helped set up the winner on his full Blues debut in Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Blackpool, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal until June 2024.

"It's been a long nine years but it has been worth it," said the Blues academy product, who only turned 17 in July.

"It is a proud moment for the club and all the staff at the club," he added.

"They have helped me with my growth and with the travel, and it is a proud moment for my family.

"If you're good enough you'll get the chance and the gaffer has been really good for me and allowed me to get that chance."

James, who made his Blues debut as a late substitute in the 3-0 home win over Bristol City at the start of November, has since been used off the bench twice - and he was promoted to his first start in the absence of suspended pair Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner.

"He has taken his chance," said boss Lee Bowyer. "Whatever you ask him to do, he has done.

"He tries to do the right things, brings the right energy. He can travel with the ball, he is comfortable in possession, he ticks a lot of boxes for me.

"I like what I see with Jordan, he has a lot of potential. He is a grounded young lad, well mannered and respectful to everybody. He has been as good as gold."