Erling Braut Haaland scored in a winning return for Borussia Dortmund to become the youngest player to reach 50 goals in Bundesliga history.
The Norwegian, aged 21 years and 129 days, struck a late volley after coming on as substitute to seal a win at Wolfsburg and send Dortmund top.
Wout Weghorst had given Wolfsburg the lead before an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen effort turned the game.
Haaland's goal came in his 50th Bundesliga appearance.
His goal was his 10th in just seven games of a season interrupted by a hip flexor muscle injury that had sidelined him since mid-October.
It was a positive end to a week that saw Dortmund crash out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon.
With their sixth win in the last seven league matches, Dortmund moved up to 30 points, two ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who are in action later on Saturday against Arminia Bielefeld.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Pervan
- 4LacroixBooked at 32mins
- 23GuilavoguiSubstituted forPhilippat 90+1'minutes
- 25Brooks
- 20BakuSubstituted forMbabuat 75'minutes
- 27ArnoldBooked at 42mins
- 8Vranckx
- 15RoussillonSubstituted forRosa Silvaat 61'minutes
- 28LukebakioBooked at 25mins
- 10NmechaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 61'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 3Bornauw
- 5van de Ven
- 6Rosa Silva
- 7Waldschmidt
- 17Philipp
- 19Mbabu
- 22Nmecha
- 30Klinger
- 31Gerhardt
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 14SchulzSubstituted forZagadouat 85'minutes
- 23CanSubstituted forWitselat 85'minutes
- 8Dahoud
- 39WolfBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKnauffat 62'minutes
- 11Reus
- 19Brandt
- 21MalenSubstituted forHaalandat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 9Haaland
- 20Carvalho
- 27Tigges
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 13,281
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paulo Otávio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Philipp replaces Josuha Guilavogui.
Post update
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aster Vranckx.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Nico Schulz.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Ansgar Knauff.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aster Vranckx with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mats Hummels.