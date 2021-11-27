Last updated on .From the section European Football

Haaland has scored 14 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored in a winning return for Borussia Dortmund to become the youngest player to reach 50 goals in Bundesliga history.

The Norwegian, aged 21 years and 129 days, struck a late volley after coming on as substitute to seal a win at Wolfsburg and send Dortmund top.

Wout Weghorst had given Wolfsburg the lead before an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen effort turned the game.

Haaland's goal came in his 50th Bundesliga appearance.

His goal was his 10th in just seven games of a season interrupted by a hip flexor muscle injury that had sidelined him since mid-October.

It was a positive end to a week that saw Dortmund crash out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon.

With their sixth win in the last seven league matches, Dortmund moved up to 30 points, two ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who are in action later on Saturday against Arminia Bielefeld.