Who is this scoring for Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden in 2007?

Back in 2007, Scotland beat Ukraine 3-1 at Hampden on their way to falling just short of qualifying for Euro 2008.

In a campaign that included memorable home and away wins over France, Scotland's dream ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat to then world champions, Italy.

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday in the World Cup play-off semi-final as both nations bid to make it to Qatar, nearly 15 years after their previous clash.

Can you remember the Scotland line-up and goal scorers that day?