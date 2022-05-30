Close menu

Quiz: Name the Scotland team that beat Ukraine in 2007

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Who is this scoring for Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden in 2007?
Who is this scoring for Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden in 2007?

Back in 2007, Scotland beat Ukraine 3-1 at Hampden on their way to falling just short of qualifying for Euro 2008.

In a campaign that included memorable home and away wins over France, Scotland's dream ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat to then world champions, Italy.

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday in the World Cup play-off semi-final as both nations bid to make it to Qatar, nearly 15 years after their previous clash.

Can you remember the Scotland line-up and goal scorers that day?

Can you name the Scotland team that beat Ukraine 3-1 in their last meeting in a competitive men's match in 2007?

Score: 0 / 14
03:00
You scored 0/14
Copy and share link

HintPlayers

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport