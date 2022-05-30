Quiz: Name the Scotland team that beat Ukraine in 2007
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
Back in 2007, Scotland beat Ukraine 3-1 at Hampden on their way to falling just short of qualifying for Euro 2008.
In a campaign that included memorable home and away wins over France, Scotland's dream ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 home defeat to then world champions, Italy.
Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday in the World Cup play-off semi-final as both nations bid to make it to Qatar, nearly 15 years after their previous clash.
Can you remember the Scotland line-up and goal scorers that day?
Can you name the Scotland team that beat Ukraine 3-1 in their last meeting in a competitive men's match in 2007?
|Hint
|Players