Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Who is this scoring for Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden in 2007?

Back in 2007, Scotland beat Ukraine 3-1 at Hampden as they threatened to upset world football and qualify for Euro 2008 at the expense of some of the big guns.

In a campaign that included home and away wins over France, Scotland ultimately fell short in a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to the-then world champions, Italy.

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday in the World Cup play-off semi-final as both bid to make it to Qatar, nearly 15 years after their previous clash.

Can you remember the Scotland line-up and goal scorers that day?