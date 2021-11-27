Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

The Auchinleck Talbot dressing room was celebrating another Scottish Cup scalp

Auchinleck Talbot stunned Hamilton Academical to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Ayrshire juniors play four tiers below Championship side Accies but Graham Wilson's strike on the hour gave them a deserved win at Beechwood Park.

Talbot are no strangers to a cup upset, having knocked Ayr United out of the competition two years ago.

Clydebank and Banks O'Dee also made the headlines, with wins over Clyde and East Fife respectively.

Jamie Darroch and Nicky Little were on target for Clydebank in a 2-0 success.

Junior North Superleague side Banks O'Dee came from behind to win at Spain Park via goals from Liam Newton and Mark Gilmour. Jamie Semple had put East Fife in front while the visitors finished with nine men after Aaron Dunsmore and Scott Mercer were sent off.

Championship leaders Kilmarnock won 1-0 at Queen's Park thanks to Euan Murray's goal just before half-time, while the all-Championship clash between Inverness and Morton finished 1-1 as Gavin Reilly cancelled out Billy McKay's early goal for the Highlanders.

Nicky Little celebrates his goal for Clydebank, who play in the West of Scotland Football League.

Euan Henderson scored a hat-trick as Alloa comprehensively beat Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 and Peterhead were 3-0 winners at Civil Service Strollers. Dumbarton are also safely through after a 3-1 success against Sauchie Juniors.

Roy McAllister's stoppage-time equaliser earned League One leaders Cove Rangers a replay after a 2-2 draw against Championship club Queen of the South.

Gala Fairydean pushed Annan all the way but Aiden Smith's strike was enough for a 1-0 victory for the League Two side.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale also lost by a single goal as Edinburgh City went through with a 2-1 win.

Scottish Cup results

Alloa Athletic 5-0 Bonnyrigg Rose

Arbroath 3-0 Forfar Athletic

Auchinleck Talbot 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Ayr United 2-1 Albion Rovers

Banks O'Dee 2-1 East Fife

Civil Service Strollers 0-3 Peterhead

Clydebank 2-0 Clyde

Cove Rangers 2-2 Queen of the South

Dalbeattie Star 1-2 East Kilbride

Dumbarton 3-1 Sauchie Juniors

Falkirk 1-2 Raith Rovers

Gala Fairydean 0-1 Alloa Athletic

Inverness CT 1-1 Morton

Kelty Hearts 0-0 Montrose

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 1-2 Edinburgh City

Queen's Park 0-1 Kilmarnock

Stenhousemuir 0-2 Airdrieonians

Stirling Albion 4-0 Tranent Juniors