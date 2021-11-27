Wigan's players held up Charlie Wyke's shirt after their late win at Plymouth Argyle

Wigan manager Leam Richardson says he has endured one of the "hardest, toughest weeks" of his career following the collapse of striker Charlie Wyke.

Wyke, 28, was taken ill in training on Monday and is still in hospital.

In his absence, his team-mates rallied to beat fellow League One high-fliers Plymouth Argyle 2-1 thanks to Callum Lang's last-minute goal.

"I thought I'd seen everything but you quickly realise you've only seen small parts of it," said Richardson.

"The lads have been really focused. I think what you can do in an abnormal situation is try to be as normal as possible and the lads have tried to do that.

"For them to go out there and perform like they did on Tuesday was commendable.

"Then to get back on the coach to make the trip to Plymouth, knowing all the things that are going on back at home with one of their closest mates, it's probably been one of my hardest, toughest weeks, but we certainly wish him well."

Wigan's players all wore special t-shirts to support Charlie Wyke during their warm-up

Richardson said that he and the players have video called Wyke, and even joked that the former Sunderland, Bradford City and Carlisle United forward had been fined by his team-mates while in hospital.

He added that all the players and staff have been offered emotional support by the club in the wake of Wyke's illness, and said he hoped it had brought what he felt was an already tight-knit squad even closer together.

"You can see the scenes at full time. The lads wanted to wear the t-shirts to represent Charlie himself and let him know," Richardson told BBC Sport.

"He's desperate to get back out there, he's with the specialists.

"Of course it'll bring people closer together, of course it'll give people a realisation of what's important and what's not.

"Life's important and people are important, and thankfully we've got some good people."