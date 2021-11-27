Linfield move up to third with victory over Glenavon

Leaders Cliftonville moved three points clear of second-placed Glentoran after a goal-less draw with Coleraine.

Linfield beat Glenavon 3-0 to go third in the table thanks to goals by Christy Manzinga (2) and Ahmed Salam.

Second-half goals from Jude Winchester and Paul McElroy saw Ballymena United beat Crusaders 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

David McDaid's late strike gave Larne a 2-2 draw at Portadown, Adam Salley having scored twice for the Ports and Ronan Hale grabbing Larne's other goal.

Meanwhile, Luke Wade-Slater's double helped Warrenpoint Town win 2-1 at Carrick, a result that ended a 12-game losing streak for the league's basement side.

Saturday's games were played out in challenging conditions with rain lashing grounds and biting winds widespread across Northern Ireland.

Linfield cruise to win over Glenavon

Linfield climbed above Coleraine on goal difference into third thanks to three first-half goals as they condemned Glenavon to a fourth defeat in five league games.

Kirk Millar provided the clip pass for Manzinga's opener, the striker beating the offside trap before rifling a low shot through Glenavon goalkeeper James Taylor's legs at his near post after his initial effort had been blocked by the home stopper at Mourneview Park.

Manzinga then grabbed his 14th goal of the season, netting from close range after Stephen Fallon slipped the ball to Millar and he supplied a simple pass across goal.

Salam then brilliantly volleyed past Taylor after Danny Wallace cleared Millar's goal-bound header off the line.

Glenavon improved after the break but the Blues had already secured the three points.

Linfield players congratulate Christy Manzinga after the striker scored one of his two goals

Chances for both sides at Coleraine

At Coleraine, Bannsiders substitute Eoin Bradley came closest for the hosts in the second half when he struck the bar with a chipped effort a minute after replacing Patrick Kelly, while Cliftonville defender Jonny Addis saw two quickfire efforts kept out by Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane and goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

Coleraine were nearly gifted the opening goal inside the opening minute when Luke McNicholas passed straight to Kelly only for the young Reds stopper to recover in time to smother the ball and deny Matthew Shevlin on the rebound.

Shevlin was also denied by McNicholas when he flashed a low effort from the edge of the box close to half time while Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell produced two brilliant pieces of defending to thwart Joe Gormley.

Daniel Kearns and Matthew Shevlin in action during the first half at Coleraine

With the away side's rear-guard standing firm, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney sent Bradley on for Kelly and the veteran striker nearly made an instant impact, dinking an effort onto the bar after Chris Gallagher had been dispossessed by Josh Carson.

A few minutes later, Shevlin headed over the bar as Coleraine built momentum, which was nearly shattered in dramatic circumstances 12 minutes from time when Addis connected with Jamie McDonagh's corner. His initial header was blocked by Lyndon Kane before Deane threw himself at the ball to deny the centre-half's second attempt.

Coleraine remain unbeaten at home in the league since November 2020 while Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin will be heartened with his players claiming a hard-fought point after last week's defeat at Linfield.

Larne rescue point against Ports

After early Larne pressure, it was Portadown who took the lead against the run of play on eight minutes when Adam Salley slammed home moments after Hale had missed a gilt-edged chance at the other end.

However it was Hale who brought Larne level on 21 minutes from the penalty spot after Michael Ruddy was adjudged to have brought down Andy Scott when the winger was trying to get a shot away in the area. Jethren Barr, who kept out Hale with a fine stop in the build-up to Portadown's opener, guessed the right way but the Larne forward netted his first goal of the season.

Barr again denied Hale with a brilliant, tipped save after the restart and Portadown stunned Larne once more when Salley grabbed his second of the match with a powerful, low finish from a tight angle.

Spoils shared between Portadown and Larne at Shamrock Park

However there was a late twist when substitute McDaid headed home from Hale's cross in eight minutes of injury time, which were caused after lengthy treatment for John Herron before the Larne midfielder was stretchered off, and Ben Doherty hit the crossbar as Larne pushed for a winner to complete the turnaround.

Larne remain in fourth place despite more dropped points in the title race while Portadown stay in 11th but close to within one point of Dungannon Swifts in safety.

Commenting on Herron's injury, Larne manager Tiernan Lynch said: "He has been brought to hospital. We are not sure whether it is concussion but he wasn't in a great place when the paramedics came. We just have to wait and see."

Ballymena earn deserved win

Dougie Wilson clears the ball for Ballymena during the first half

Ballymena had lost their last four league meetings with Crusaders at the Showgrounds but ran out deserved winners on this occasion.

The hosts bossed the first half but Paul McElroy saw his shot turned onto the woodwork by Jonny Tuffey but McElroy was the provider for the opening goal on 58 minutes, whipping in a cross from the left for Winchester to turn the ball in at the back post.

Both sides had chances but McElroy made the three points safe in injury-time, firing past Tuffey for a breakaway goal after strike partner Ryan Waide provided the decisive pass.

Point end pointless run

At Carrick, the visitors took the lead through Wade-Slater in the first half, before the hosts levelled in the second half through David Cushley from the penalty spot.

With just five minutes to go, Wade-Slater got his second of the afternoon for the visitors and gave Barry Gray's men all three points.

In a half of few chances, it was the visitors who took the lead on the half hour mark. Wade-Slater found himself free in the area, before getting on the end of a Steven Ball cross from the left hand side and poking the ball beyond a helpless Aaron Hogg in the Carrick goal.

After making three substiutions early in the second half, the hosts got back on level terms. Substitute McGuckin won a penalty for Carrick, before captain Cushley stepped up and coolly dispatched the penalty hard and low into his bottom left corner.

After Carrick drew level, it was end-to-end football. Both sides were looking to nick a winner, but it was the visitors who got it. Wade-Slater got on the end of a swift Warrenpoint counter attack, before calmly converting the ball past Hogg in the Carrick goal.