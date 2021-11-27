Daniel Kearns and Matthew Shevlin in action during the first half at Coleraine

Leaders Cliftonville moved three points clear of nearest challengers Glentoran following a goal-less draw with third-placed Coleraine at Ballycastle Road.

Second-half goals from Jude Winchester and Paul McElroy saw Ballymena United beat Crusaders 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

David McDaid's late strike gave Larne a 2-2 draw at Portadown, Adam Salley having scored twice for the Ports and Ronan Hale grabbing Larne's other goal.

Luke Wade-Slater's double helped Warrenpoint Town win 2-1 at Carrick.

That result ended a 12-game losing streak for the league's basement side.

Saturday's games were played out in challenging conditions with rain lashing grounds and biting winds widespread across Northern Ireland.

Chances for both sides at Coleraine

At Coleraine, Bannsiders substitute Eoin Bradley came closest for the hosts in the second half when he struck the bar with a chipped effort a minute after replacing Patrick Kelly, while Cliftonville defender Jonny Addis saw two quickfire efforts kept out by Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane and goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

Coleraine were nearly gifted the opening goal inside the opening minute when Luke McNicholas passed straight to Kelly only for the young Reds stopper to recover in time to smother the ball and deny Matthew Shevlin on the rebound.

Shevlin was also denied by McNicholas when he flashed a low effort from the edge of the box close to half time while Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell produced two brilliant pieces of defending to thwart Joe Gormley.

With the away side's rear-guard standing firm, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney sent Bradley on for Kelly and the veteran striker nearly made an instant impact, dinking an effort onto the bar after Chris Gallagher had been dispossessed by Josh Carson.

A few minutes later, Shevlin headed over the bar as Coleraine built momentum, which was nearly shattered in dramatic circumstances 12 minutes from time when Addis connected with Jamie McDonagh's corner. His initial header was blocked by Lyndon Kane before Deane threw himself at the ball to deny the centre-half's second attempt.

Coleraine remain unbeaten at home in the league since November 2020 while Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin will be heartened with his players claiming a hard-fought point after last week's defeat at Linfield.

Larne rescue point against Ports

After early Larne pressure, it was Portadown who took the lead against the run of play on eight minutes when Adam Salley slammed home moments after Hale had missed a gilt-edged chance at the other end.

However it was Hale who brought Larne level on 21 minutes from the penalty spot after Michael Ruddy was adjudged to have brought down Andy Scott when the winger was trying to get a shot away in the area. Jethren Barr, who kept out Hale with a fine stop in the build-up to Portadown's opener, guessed the right way but the Larne forward netted his first goal of the season.

Barr again denied Hale with a brilliant, tipped save after the restart and Portadown stunned Larne once more when Salley grabbed his second of the match with a powerful, low finish from a tight angle.

However there was a late twist when substitute David McDaid headed home from Hale's cross in eight minutes of injury time, which were caused after lengthy treatment for John Herron before the Larne midfielder was stretchered off, and Ben Doherty hit the crossbar as Larne pushed for a winner to complete the turnaround.

Larne remain in fourth place despite more dropped points in the title race while Portadown stay in 11th but close to within one point of Dungannon Swifts in safety.

Ballymena earn deserved win

Dougie Wilson clears the ball for Ballymena during the first half

Ballymena had lost their last four league meetings with Crusaders at the Showgrounds but ran out deserved winners on this occasion.

The hosts bossed the first half but Paul McElroy saw his shot turned onto the woodwork by Jonny Tuffey but McElroy was the provider for the opening goal on 58 minutes, whipping in a cross from the left for Winchester to turn the ball in at the back post.

Both sides had chances but McElroy made the three points safe in injury-time, firing past Tuffey for a breakaway goal after strike partner Ryan Waide provided the decisive pass.

Point end pointless run

At Carrick, the visitors took the lead through Wade-Slater in the first half, before the hosts levelled in the second half through David Cushley from the penalty spot.

With just five minutes to go, Wade-Slater got his second of the afternoon for the visitors and gave Barry Gray's men all three points.

In a half of few chances, it was the visitors who took the lead on the half hour mark. Wade-Slater found himself free in the area, before getting on the end of a Steven Ball cross from the left hand side and poking the ball beyond a helpless Aaron Hogg in the Carrick goal.

After making three substiutions early in the second half, the hosts got back on level terms. Substitute McGuckin won a penalty for Carrick, before captain Cushley stepped up and coolly dispatched the penalty hard and low into his bottom left corner.

After Carrick drew level, it was end-to-end football. Both sides were looking to nick a winner, but it was the visitors who got it. Wade-Slater got on the end of a swift Warrenpoint counter attack, before calmly converting the ball past Hogg in the Carrick goal.