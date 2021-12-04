Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Dumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers1584329171228
2Airdrieonians158252419526
3Montrose1567225131225
4Queen's Park155822517823
5Falkirk156452017322
6Alloa155462425-119
7Dumbarton155372229-718
8Peterhead155282224-217
9Clyde154471830-1216
10East Fife1532101735-1811
