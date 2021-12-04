East Fife v Alloa Athletic

East FifeEast Fife15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|15
|8
|4
|3
|29
|17
|12
|28
|2
|Airdrieonians
|15
|8
|2
|5
|24
|19
|5
|26
|3
|Montrose
|15
|6
|7
|2
|25
|13
|12
|25
|4
|Queen's Park
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|17
|8
|23
|5
|Falkirk
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|17
|3
|22
|6
|Alloa
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|25
|-1
|19
|7
|Dumbarton
|15
|5
|3
|7
|22
|29
|-7
|18
|8
|Peterhead
|15
|5
|2
|8
|22
|24
|-2
|17
|9
|Clyde
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|30
|-12
|16
|10
|East Fife
|15
|3
|2
|10
|17
|35
|-18
|11