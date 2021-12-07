Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 17Quinn
  • 15Whatley
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 4Allan
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Watson
  • 9Keatings
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 14Dillon
  • 22Brown

Airdrieonians

  • 1Currie
  • 3Quitongo
  • 7McCabe
  • 2McInroy
  • 6Fordyce
  • 10Easton
  • 16Watson
  • 24McGill
  • 5Lyons
  • 21Frizzell
  • 23McGill

Substitutes

  • 8Agnew
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 20Caves
Referee:
Duncan Williams
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers1694331171431
2Queen's Park1668231171426
3Airdrieonians158252419526
4Montrose1567225131225
5Falkirk166462023-322
6Alloa165562526-120
7Peterhead165382426-218
8Dumbarton165382231-918
9Clyde164572032-1217
10East Fife1633101836-1812
View full Scottish League One table

