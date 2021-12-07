Montrose v Airdrieonians

MontroseMontrose19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 17Quinn
- 15Whatley
- 2Ballantyne
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 4Allan
- 20Ballantyne
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 8Watson
- 9Keatings
- 12Antoniazzi
- 14Dillon
- 22Brown
Airdrieonians
- 1Currie
- 3Quitongo
- 7McCabe
- 2McInroy
- 6Fordyce
- 10Easton
- 16Watson
- 24McGill
- 5Lyons
- 21Frizzell
- 23McGill
Substitutes
- 8Agnew
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
- 15McDonald
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 20Caves
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
