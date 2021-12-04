Hamilton Academical v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|16
|9
|4
|3
|19
|11
|8
|31
|2
|Raith Rovers
|15
|8
|5
|2
|26
|16
|10
|29
|3
|Kilmarnock
|16
|9
|2
|5
|20
|10
|10
|29
|4
|Partick Thistle
|15
|8
|3
|4
|29
|14
|15
|27
|5
|Arbroath
|15
|7
|6
|2
|26
|13
|13
|27
|6
|Dunfermline
|15
|2
|7
|6
|15
|24
|-9
|13
|7
|Ayr
|15
|3
|4
|8
|13
|26
|-13
|13
|8
|Hamilton
|15
|3
|4
|8
|13
|29
|-16
|13
|9
|Morton
|15
|2
|6
|7
|12
|20
|-8
|12
|10
|Queen of Sth
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|23
|-10
|12
