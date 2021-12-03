National League
BromleyBromley15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Halifax17103428161233
4Grimsby17102529171232
5Notts County189542921832
6Bromley1794431201131
7Wrexham1886433201330
8Stockport179352820830
9Solihull Moors178542220229
10Yeovil178451915428
11Dag & Red1882834241026
12Altrincham177373126524
13Woking178093026424
14Eastleigh167362121024
15Barnet176472130-922
16Wealdstone175661725-821
17Torquay175392430-618
18Aldershot1751111830-1216
19Weymouth1743102035-1515
20Maidenhead United154291830-1214
21Southend1642101325-1214
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1704131440-26-8
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC