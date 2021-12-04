Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt JohnstonePRoss CountyRoss CountyP
Match postponed - Weather

St Johnstone v Ross County postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Referee Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park
Referee Steven MacLean (second left) held two inspections of the pitch

The Scottish Premiership game between St Johnstone and Ross County has been called off an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Match referee Steven MacLean made the decision after a second pitch inspection at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone said heavy rainfall had led to an initial examination of the Perth surface at 13:30 GMT.

"We tried to give it every opportunity, but the pitch was fully saturated," referee MacLean said.

"It was a very difficult decision so close to kick off, but in one corner the ball just wasn't bouncing and it was very soft underfoot and was clearly going to be a potential danger to the players."

The game at McDiarmid Park was an important one for both sides given that County are currently bottom of the table, only three points behind the third-bottom Perth team.

The SPFL has yet to announce a re-arranged date, but there is already has a packed schedule of weekend and midweek fixtures during December.

"Despite our ground staffs best efforts the game has been postponed," St Johnstone said on Twitter. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

View more on twitter

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15113133141936
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145361718-118
7Aberdeen165381821-318
8St Mirren163851624-817
9Dundee154471527-1216
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport