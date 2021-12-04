Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Referee Steven MacLean (second left) held two inspections of the pitch

The Scottish Premiership game between St Johnstone and Ross County has been called off an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Match referee Steven MacLean made the decision after a second pitch inspection at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone said heavy rainfall had led to an initial examination of the Perth surface at 13:30 GMT.

"We tried to give it every opportunity, but the pitch was fully saturated," referee MacLean said.

"It was a very difficult decision so close to kick off, but in one corner the ball just wasn't bouncing and it was very soft underfoot and was clearly going to be a potential danger to the players."

The game at McDiarmid Park was an important one for both sides given that County are currently bottom of the table, only three points behind the third-bottom Perth team.

The SPFL has yet to announce a re-arranged date, but there is already has a packed schedule of weekend and midweek fixtures during December.

"Despite our ground staffs best efforts the game has been postponed," St Johnstone said on Twitter. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."