AberdeenAberdeen4St MirrenSt Mirren1

Aberdeen 4-1 St Mirren: Marley Watkins & Christian Ramirez both score twice

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen v St Mirren
Christian Ramirez scored Aberdeen's second within the opening ten minutes

Aberdeen recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this term and edged into the Scottish Premiership's top six after "doing the simple things better" in overwhelming St Mirren.

Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez both scored twice - once each in the opening nine minutes, before Watkins completed a first-half brace and Ramirez rounded off the thumping win.

Scott Tanser did reply for St Mirren to make it 2-1, only for Watkins' second to immediately snuff out the Paisley's side's hopes.

And, when asked if momentum is building around his side, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said that "it feels like it".

"If the performance levels stay high we'll be alright," he added. "The conditions were difficult at times but we controlled everything we could."

St Mirren, though, are now without a win in eight league matches and have slipped to eighth place, having played more matches than all of the teams below them.

Prior to kick-off, the conditions did not look conducive to scintillating football but Aberdeen did not get that message. They should have been 3-0 up and out of sight after 15 minutes.

A breathless opening 45 was one of the best in the top-flight so far this season with both sides creating plenty of chances.

After St Mirren's Jak Alnwick made a brilliant save, the ball was sent back across goal and Watkins lost his man to tap in from close range. Jim Goodwin will not have been pleased with how easy it was for him to find space so close to goal.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' attempt from the edge of the box was deflected away but Ramirez was on the spot to spin and drive a powerful shot into the net. It was an instinctive finish and deserved.

Aberdeen could have scored again after Watkins danced his way along the bye-line and cut the ball back for Ryan Hedges. His sliced shot looked to be heading wide before Ramirez came agonisingly close to making it three with a tap-in.

St Mirren looked a bit shell-shocked, and perhaps understandably so as they were torn apart and were lucky to still be in the game after 15 minutes.

David Bates was the first member of the Aberdeen defence called into any real action as he nodded a Connor Ronan header off of the line, before the midfielder failed to convert a free header at the back post.

St Mirren huffed and puffed as they tried to find a way back into the game and forced Joe Lewis into a string of saves. First, Matt Millar had him at full stretch after he was played through the lines, before a corner led to a spectacular double save.

The Paisley side were fighting admirably and their wing-backs combined to half the deficit just before the interval. Millar drove down the right-hand and his cross travelled across the box and fell to Tanser, who slotted in a composed finish.

Aberdeen responded almost immediately, though. A swift counter-attack allowed Hedges to drive forward and, just as the ball seemed to be stuck under his feet, he stabbed a pass out to Watkins, whose calm finish restored the two-goal advantage.

Ramirez got off to a flying start after the interval as his diving header narrowly scurried wide and substitute Teddy Jenks also went close after his shot from a tight angle squirmed under Alnwick and was hacked clear.

St Mirren were still a threat, though, and thought they might have had a penalty when Alan Power tangled with Scott Brown in the box. However, Brown appeared to pull his leg back out of the challenge as Power left his in, inviting the contact.

Instead, it was Aberdeen who would strike next. Jenks had been involved in everything since coming on and it was his cross that allowed Ramirez, lurking at the back post, to score his second and the hosts' fourth.

Man of the match - Marley Watkins

Watkins was influential in Aberdeen's play and scored a brace with two impressive finishes
What did we learn?

Aberdeen's first-half performance was almost certainly the best football they've played so far this campaign. Ramirez, Hedges, Watkins and Emmanuel-Thomas were a force to be reckoned with as they came flying out of the traps.

Momentum is key in football and if this quartet can replicate this form on a consistent basis, it is not hard to imagine the Pittodrie side continuing to climb the league table.

St Mirren are now without a win in eight matches, a run that would have some clubs hitting the panic button.

Their performances haven't been all that bad during that run, though, and this was only their fourth loss in 10 matches and, apart from this game, they have rarely been beaten heavily.

Their run of festive fixtures looks testing but a few results would soon swing the momentum back in their favour.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "Anytime you score four goals is great. The first half was a bit messy but the performance of the second half was better.

"We probably should have scored a third early on, and then the game drifted a bit with St Mirren passing it about. It was dangerous until we killed it off."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We came here to try and have a go. We were beaten by the better team, I thought Aberdeen were deserved winners.

"They've went through a sticky patch here but credit to Stephen for his side's performance, they were the better side today. Sometimes in football, you've just got to give credit to the opposition.

What's next?

Aberdeen travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Sat 11 December in a 15:00GMT kick-off. St Mirren host Hibernian at home at the same time.

Player of the match

WatkinsMarley Watkins

with an average of 8.36

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    8.34

  3. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    7.72

  4. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    7.65

  5. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    7.50

  7. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    7.46

  8. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    7.38

  9. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.16

  10. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.05

  12. Squad number10Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.86

  13. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.48

  14. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.45

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.18

  3. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.15

  5. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.02

  9. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    4.93

  10. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.79

  12. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    4.43

  13. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.29

  14. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.14

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 16Ojo
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27Bates
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 8Brown
  • 14Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forJenksat 59'minutes
  • 11HedgesSubstituted forMcLennanat 78'minutes
  • 7WatkinsSubstituted forMcGinnat 83'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 10McGinn
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Jenks
  • 23Samuels
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 22Fraser
  • 44MillarSubstituted forDennisat 67'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 8Flynn
  • 3TanserBooked at 89mins
  • 43RonanSubstituted forErhahonat 75'minutes
  • 7McGrath
  • 9BrophySubstituted forMainat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 10Main
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Erhahon
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
8,002

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home24
Away11
Shots on Target
Home11
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 4, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 4, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Kristian Dennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charles Dunne.

  6. Booking

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  14. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Niall McGinn replaces Marley Watkins.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

  17. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Ryan Hedges.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell177462125-425
6Aberdeen176382222021
7Hibernian155461819-119
8St Mirren173861728-1117
9Dundee164481530-1516
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
