Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers15113133141936
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell167362024-424
6Hibernian145361718-118
7Aberdeen165381821-318
8St Mirren163851624-817
9Dundee154471527-1216
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

