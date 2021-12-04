Match ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 1.
Scottish Premiership top scorer Tony Watt says he is back in love with football after he scored again for Motherwell to deny Hibernian a first home league win since September.
Watt's clever finish was his ninth league goal of the season and cancelled out Kevin Nisbet's first-half volley.
Jack Ross' men pushed in vain for a second goal, with Josh Campbell hammering a shot off the crossbar.
Motherwell remain fifth but are now level on points with Dundee United.
"I maybe lost my love for a while and didn't enjoy it," 27-year-old Watt said. "But the last two years I'm back into in and back to being obsessed."
The draw means the League Cup finalists Hibs drop out of the top six, and have won one of eight league games.
They were licking their wounds as a late penalty condemned them to defeat against Rangers in midweek, and they could have been facing another one had Motherwell taken their early chances.
Dean Cornelius found himself one-on-one with Matt Macey after a horror back-pass from Paul Hanlon allowed him to race clear, but the goalkeeper stood up well to block his attempt.
Watt forced a save from distance, then raced into the box to get on the end of the cross, but headed over.
Just as the visitors thought a goal was coming, it did, but it went the way of the home side. Campbell clipped a fantastic ball in for Nisbet, who raced clear of his marker to volley a sublime finish past Liam Kelly.
That lifted the game even more, Nisbet and Hanlon putting chances wide for Hibs and Kevin van Veen just unable to squeeze in an equaliser from a tight angle.
If Hibs scored against the run of play in the first half, Motherwell did the same in the second.
The visitors were struggling to create anything, but Watt was left unmarked on the edge of the box, latched on to a clearance that spun kindly to him, and coolly finished inside the near post. It was the Scotland hopeful's ninth league goal.
A goal-line clearance from Ricki Lamie stopped Campbell from putting Hibs back in front, and Ryan Porteous' outstretched leg was inches away from connecting with a cross.
Days on from being defeated by a late penalty, Hibs had a strong shout for one of their own when Porteous was bundled over inside the box, but referee Colin Steven ignored the claims.
The pressure kept coming from the hosts, though. Nisbet's low shot was blocked and Campbell hammered an effort off the crossbar moments later.
As Motherwell continued to be hemmed in their own half, Nisbet forced another save from close range in the closing stages, but the Leith men were to be left frustrated in their endeavours.
Man of the match - Josh Campbell
What did we learn?
Hibs' form is puzzling. The performances have been there of late, but it is just five goals in eight games and that has cost them. From at one point being talked about as title challengers, they are now down to seventh.
It's another positive result for Motherwell, who have responded to their 6-1 defeat by Rangers with just one defeat in five games. They were second best for much of this contest, but Watt's performances must surely be pushing him closer to a Scotland call-up.
What did they say?
Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "We're not keeping clean sheets and when you're not it makes it difficult to win games. So it's frustrating. The points total is always a concern.
"A lot of the recent games the performances levels and willingness to win the game, I can't ask for any more of the group. I feel they're giving me an awful lot and if they continue to do that I believe it'll turn for them in terms of results."
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I thought over the 90 minutes a point was a fair return for both teams.
"The chances were there for us which is brilliant, I'm delighted we're creating those chances against a really top team."
What's next?
Hibs are away to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while Motherwell are next in action on Sunday 12 December when they visit Celtic (15:00).
