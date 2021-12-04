Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1MotherwellMotherwell1

Hibernian 1-1 Motherwell: Tony Watt goal denies hosts rare home win

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt equalised for Motherwell in the second half
Tony Watt equalised for Motherwell in the second half

Scottish Premiership top scorer Tony Watt says he is back in love with football after he scored again for Motherwell to deny Hibernian a first home league win since September.

Watt's clever finish was his ninth league goal of the season and cancelled out Kevin Nisbet's first-half volley.

Jack Ross' men pushed in vain for a second goal, with Josh Campbell hammering a shot off the crossbar.

Motherwell remain fifth but are now level on points with Dundee United.

"I maybe lost my love for a while and didn't enjoy it," 27-year-old Watt said. "But the last two years I'm back into in and back to being obsessed."

The draw means the League Cup finalists Hibs drop out of the top six, and have won one of eight league games.

They were licking their wounds as a late penalty condemned them to defeat against Rangers in midweek, and they could have been facing another one had Motherwell taken their early chances.

Dean Cornelius found himself one-on-one with Matt Macey after a horror back-pass from Paul Hanlon allowed him to race clear, but the goalkeeper stood up well to block his attempt.

Watt forced a save from distance, then raced into the box to get on the end of the cross, but headed over.

Just as the visitors thought a goal was coming, it did, but it went the way of the home side. Campbell clipped a fantastic ball in for Nisbet, who raced clear of his marker to volley a sublime finish past Liam Kelly.

That lifted the game even more, Nisbet and Hanlon putting chances wide for Hibs and Kevin van Veen just unable to squeeze in an equaliser from a tight angle.

If Hibs scored against the run of play in the first half, Motherwell did the same in the second.

The visitors were struggling to create anything, but Watt was left unmarked on the edge of the box, latched on to a clearance that spun kindly to him, and coolly finished inside the near post. It was the Scotland hopeful's ninth league goal.

A goal-line clearance from Ricki Lamie stopped Campbell from putting Hibs back in front, and Ryan Porteous' outstretched leg was inches away from connecting with a cross.

Days on from being defeated by a late penalty, Hibs had a strong shout for one of their own when Porteous was bundled over inside the box, but referee Colin Steven ignored the claims.

The pressure kept coming from the hosts, though. Nisbet's low shot was blocked and Campbell hammered an effort off the crossbar moments later.

As Motherwell continued to be hemmed in their own half, Nisbet forced another save from close range in the closing stages, but the Leith men were to be left frustrated in their endeavours.

Man of the match - Josh Campbell

Josh Campbell (right) delivered a brilliant assist for the opening goal and twice went close to scoring himself
Campbell (right) delivered a brilliant assist for the opening goal and twice went close to scoring himself

What did we learn?

Hibs' form is puzzling. The performances have been there of late, but it is just five goals in eight games and that has cost them. From at one point being talked about as title challengers, they are now down to seventh.

It's another positive result for Motherwell, who have responded to their 6-1 defeat by Rangers with just one defeat in five games. They were second best for much of this contest, but Watt's performances must surely be pushing him closer to a Scotland call-up.

What did they say?

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "We're not keeping clean sheets and when you're not it makes it difficult to win games. So it's frustrating. The points total is always a concern.

"A lot of the recent games the performances levels and willingness to win the game, I can't ask for any more of the group. I feel they're giving me an awful lot and if they continue to do that I believe it'll turn for them in terms of results."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I thought over the 90 minutes a point was a fair return for both teams.

"The chances were there for us which is brilliant, I'm delighted we're creating those chances against a really top team."

What's next?

Hibs are away to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), while Motherwell are next in action on Sunday 12 December when they visit Celtic (15:00).

Player of the match

WattTony Watt

with an average of 8.07

Hibernian

  1. Squad number23Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.29

  2. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.11

  4. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.63

  8. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.36

  10. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.28

  11. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.18

  12. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.17

  13. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.07

  14. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.97

Motherwell

  1. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.89

  4. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.80

  7. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.64

  9. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    6.59

  10. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    6.31

  11. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    6.00

  12. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.72

  13. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    5.65

  14. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.57

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3Doig
  • 27CaddenSubstituted forMurphyat 69'minutes
  • 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forDoidgeat 73'minutes
  • 32CampbellBooked at 74mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAllanat 83'minutes
  • 10Boyle
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 9Doidge
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Murphy
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4LamieSubstituted forCarrollat 69'minutes
  • 19McGinley
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 42mins
  • 18Cornelius
  • 27GossBooked at 90mins
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 55'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 75minsSubstituted forShieldsat 79'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 20Crawford
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
15,266

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

  5. Booking

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Joe Newell.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Kevin van Veen.

  15. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

  18. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell177462125-425
6Aberdeen176382222021
7Hibernian155461819-119
8St Mirren173861728-1117
9Dundee164481530-1516
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport