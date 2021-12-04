Match ends, Rangers 3, Dundee 0.
Rangers moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a dominant display against Dundee.
Joe Aribo scored the first-half opener via a deflection, before Ryan Sweeney slid the the midfielder's cross into his own net after the break.
Alfredo Morelos poked in the third with 20 minutes remaining.
And it could have been a much more convincing scoreline had it not been for a series of saves by visiting goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.
A fourth consecutive win as Rangers manager for Giovanni van Bronckhorst means his side again put pressure on Celtic as their second-top city rivals visit the Dundee United on Sunday.
For Dundee, a 14th consecutive defeat at Ibrox leaves them fourth from bottom but having now played a game more than the three sides below.
Van Bronckhorst showed a willingness to tweak what he inherited from Steven Gerrard by restraining the forward ambition of Rangers' full-backs in the midweek win over Hibs and now he has a second in a row.
The Dutchman's willingness to make bold decisions was further emphasised by the absence of veteran midfielder Steven Davis and winger Ryan Kent against Dundee.
The key duo apparently rested, Rangers were quickly in their stride against visitors who arrived confident with three wins in four outings under belt after their midweek win over St Johnstone.
Fashion Sakala was the man tasked with filling in for Kent wide on the left and the Zambia striker responded by continually testing the visiting defence with his speed and eye for goal.
Only a lack of composure on one occasion and a flying Legzdins save denied him before midfielder Aribo made room for himself on the edge of the penalty box and his low drive off the toe of defender Liam Fontaine deceived the Englishman.
Other than a squandered headed chance by Danny Mullen - the striker looking to score for a fourth consecutive game - Dundee had not threatened by the time Aribo benefitted from another rebound off Sweeney 10 minutes after the break.
Morelos had been one of those denied by Legzdins before the striker powered through a sea of legs to side-foot home and, although home goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to make a couple of late saves, Dundee were already well beaten.
Man of the match - Fashion Sakala
What did we learn?
A second clean sheet in a row - after a first in eight games in midweek - suggests Van Bronckhorst has shored up a defence that had been questioned before his arrival, but there were still some shaky moments and there will be stiffer tests ahead.
Recording a comfortable victory without Kent and Davis emphasised the strength in depth in a midfield that appears to work like a well-oiled machine whatever the personnel.
Dundee rely heavily on the influence of veteran Charlie Adam and, when opposition like Rangers press the former Ibrox midfielder out of possession to such an extent that the visiting captain is withdrawn a disappointed and forlorn figure midway through the second half, the writing is on the wall.
However, games against the Old Firm are not where James McPake's side will expect to collect the points needed for survival.
What's next?
Rangers travel for a Europa League group game in Lyon (17:45 GMT) on Thursday before returning to league action away to Hearts the following Sunday, the day before Dundee travel to Dingwall to face Ross County (15:00).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Bassey
- 31Barisic
- 17AriboSubstituted forBacunaat 83'minutes
- 37Arfield
- 18KamaraSubstituted forJackat 73'minutes
- 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 58mins
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 8Jack
- 16Patterson
- 22Bacuna
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 33McLaughlin
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 4Fontaine
- 5Sweeney
- 3MarshallBooked at 90mins
- 16Elliott
- 26AdamSubstituted forGriffithsat 54'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 17McCowan
- 10McGowan
- 18McMullan
- 9MullenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forCummingsat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- 48Lamb
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 49,628
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
