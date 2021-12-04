Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a dominant display against Dundee.

Joe Aribo scored the first-half opener via a deflection, before Ryan Sweeney slid the the midfielder's cross into his own net after the break.

Alfredo Morelos poked in the third with 20 minutes remaining.

And it could have been a much more convincing scoreline had it not been for a series of saves by visiting goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

A fourth consecutive win as Rangers manager for Giovanni van Bronckhorst means his side again put pressure on Celtic as their second-top city rivals visit the Dundee United on Sunday.

For Dundee, a 14th consecutive defeat at Ibrox leaves them fourth from bottom but having now played a game more than the three sides below.

Van Bronckhorst showed a willingness to tweak what he inherited from Steven Gerrard by restraining the forward ambition of Rangers' full-backs in the midweek win over Hibs and now he has a second in a row.

The Dutchman's willingness to make bold decisions was further emphasised by the absence of veteran midfielder Steven Davis and winger Ryan Kent against Dundee.

The key duo apparently rested, Rangers were quickly in their stride against visitors who arrived confident with three wins in four outings under belt after their midweek win over St Johnstone.

Fashion Sakala was the man tasked with filling in for Kent wide on the left and the Zambia striker responded by continually testing the visiting defence with his speed and eye for goal.

Only a lack of composure on one occasion and a flying Legzdins save denied him before midfielder Aribo made room for himself on the edge of the penalty box and his low drive off the toe of defender Liam Fontaine deceived the Englishman.

Other than a squandered headed chance by Danny Mullen - the striker looking to score for a fourth consecutive game - Dundee had not threatened by the time Aribo benefitted from another rebound off Sweeney 10 minutes after the break.

Morelos had been one of those denied by Legzdins before the striker powered through a sea of legs to side-foot home and, although home goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to make a couple of late saves, Dundee were already well beaten.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Aribo had a hand in the two goals, but it was Sakala who was the driving force as he grabbed his chance to impress after being brought into the Rangers side

What did we learn?

A second clean sheet in a row - after a first in eight games in midweek - suggests Van Bronckhorst has shored up a defence that had been questioned before his arrival, but there were still some shaky moments and there will be stiffer tests ahead.

Recording a comfortable victory without Kent and Davis emphasised the strength in depth in a midfield that appears to work like a well-oiled machine whatever the personnel.

Dundee rely heavily on the influence of veteran Charlie Adam and, when opposition like Rangers press the former Ibrox midfielder out of possession to such an extent that the visiting captain is withdrawn a disappointed and forlorn figure midway through the second half, the writing is on the wall.

However, games against the Old Firm are not where James McPake's side will expect to collect the points needed for survival.

What's next?

Rangers travel for a Europa League group game in Lyon (17:45 GMT) on Thursday before returning to league action away to Hearts the following Sunday, the day before Dundee travel to Dingwall to face Ross County (15:00).

Player of the match Bacuna Juninho Bacuna with an average of 7.57 Rangers Rangers Rangers

Dundee Dundee Dundee Rangers Avg Squad number 22 Player name Bacuna Average rating 7.57 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 7.35 Squad number 17 Player name Aribo Average rating 7.11 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 6.89 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.65 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 6.61 Squad number 8 Player name Jack Average rating 6.59 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 6.58 Squad number 7 Player name Hagi Average rating 6.57 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 6.56 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.48 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 6.47 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 6.36 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 4.56 Dundee Avg Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 6.26 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 6.02 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 5.79 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 5.78 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 5.77 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 5.76 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.76 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 5.71 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 5.67 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 5.66 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.65 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.57 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 4.76