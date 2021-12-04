Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers3DundeeDundee0

Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Giovanni van Bronckhorst claims fourth consecutive win as boss

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Rangers v Dundee

Rangers moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a dominant display against Dundee.

Joe Aribo scored the first-half opener via a deflection, before Ryan Sweeney slid the the midfielder's cross into his own net after the break.

Alfredo Morelos poked in the third with 20 minutes remaining.

And it could have been a much more convincing scoreline had it not been for a series of saves by visiting goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

A fourth consecutive win as Rangers manager for Giovanni van Bronckhorst means his side again put pressure on Celtic as their second-top city rivals visit the Dundee United on Sunday.

For Dundee, a 14th consecutive defeat at Ibrox leaves them fourth from bottom but having now played a game more than the three sides below.

Van Bronckhorst showed a willingness to tweak what he inherited from Steven Gerrard by restraining the forward ambition of Rangers' full-backs in the midweek win over Hibs and now he has a second in a row.

The Dutchman's willingness to make bold decisions was further emphasised by the absence of veteran midfielder Steven Davis and winger Ryan Kent against Dundee.

The key duo apparently rested, Rangers were quickly in their stride against visitors who arrived confident with three wins in four outings under belt after their midweek win over St Johnstone.

Fashion Sakala was the man tasked with filling in for Kent wide on the left and the Zambia striker responded by continually testing the visiting defence with his speed and eye for goal.

Only a lack of composure on one occasion and a flying Legzdins save denied him before midfielder Aribo made room for himself on the edge of the penalty box and his low drive off the toe of defender Liam Fontaine deceived the Englishman.

Other than a squandered headed chance by Danny Mullen - the striker looking to score for a fourth consecutive game - Dundee had not threatened by the time Aribo benefitted from another rebound off Sweeney 10 minutes after the break.

Morelos had been one of those denied by Legzdins before the striker powered through a sea of legs to side-foot home and, although home goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to make a couple of late saves, Dundee were already well beaten.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Fashion Sakala
Aribo had a hand in the two goals, but it was Sakala who was the driving force as he grabbed his chance to impress after being brought into the Rangers side

What did we learn?

A second clean sheet in a row - after a first in eight games in midweek - suggests Van Bronckhorst has shored up a defence that had been questioned before his arrival, but there were still some shaky moments and there will be stiffer tests ahead.

Recording a comfortable victory without Kent and Davis emphasised the strength in depth in a midfield that appears to work like a well-oiled machine whatever the personnel.

Dundee rely heavily on the influence of veteran Charlie Adam and, when opposition like Rangers press the former Ibrox midfielder out of possession to such an extent that the visiting captain is withdrawn a disappointed and forlorn figure midway through the second half, the writing is on the wall.

However, games against the Old Firm are not where James McPake's side will expect to collect the points needed for survival.

What's next?

Rangers travel for a Europa League group game in Lyon (17:45 GMT) on Thursday before returning to league action away to Hearts the following Sunday, the day before Dundee travel to Dingwall to face Ross County (15:00).

Player of the match

BacunaJuninho Bacuna

with an average of 7.57

Rangers

  1. Squad number22Player nameBacuna
    Average rating

    7.57

  2. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.89

  5. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.59

  8. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    6.58

  9. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.48

  12. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.47

  13. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.36

  14. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.56

Dundee

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    5.79

  4. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    5.77

  6. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.76

  7. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.76

  8. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    5.67

  10. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.65

  12. Squad number16Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.57

  13. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    4.76

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 17AriboSubstituted forBacunaat 83'minutes
  • 37Arfield
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forJackat 73'minutes
  • 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 58mins
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin

Dundee

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3MarshallBooked at 90mins
  • 16Elliott
  • 26AdamSubstituted forGriffithsat 54'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 17McCowan
  • 10McGowan
  • 18McMullan
  • 9MullenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forCummingsat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
  • 48Lamb
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
49,628

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home26
Away5
Shots on Target
Home14
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 3, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Dundee 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  4. Booking

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Cummings.

  9. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Juninho Bacuna replaces Joe Aribo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces Glen Kamara.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell177462125-425
6Aberdeen176382222021
7Hibernian155461819-119
8St Mirren173861728-1117
9Dundee164481530-1516
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

