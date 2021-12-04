Match ends, Coventry City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
West Bromwich Albion struck two first-half goals as they ended a worrying winless four-game run with victory over Coventry City.
On a day when the home fans, in a season's second best crowd of 23,755, were there to commemorate former Sky Blues boss John Sillett, Albion spoiled the wake.
In five visits now to this stadium, they have not lost - and Albion's latest win was enough to lift them back up to third, ahead of QPR's home game with Stoke City on Sunday.
Albion were ahead on 20 minutes with their first goal since 6 November, having failed to score in their previous three games.
Callum Robinson's slick slide-rule right-foot pass opened up the Sky Blues defence with worrying ease - and Karlan Grant ran to drill a low right-foot shot past Simon Moore.
If that was a nice move, the second two minutes before half-time was a controversial video nasty for City
Darnell Furlong's dangerous low right-foot cross flicked up off the covering Matt Godden, hit Cedric Kipre in the arm and deflected over the line off defender Kyle McFadzean - the sort of goal that would have been automatically chalked off if VAR was used in the EFL.
Luckless home skipper McFadzean made amends seven minutes from time when his bullet header from Todd Kane's left-wing corner pulled one back.
But, although City are kings of the injury-time goal this season with five coming in or after the 90th minute so far, Mark Robins' men did not have the final word this time.
Coventry at least found the back of the net against Albion for the first time in five home meetings since moving to the stadium formerly known as the Ricoh Arena - and now called the Coventry Building Society - in 2005.
It was the Sky Blues' first home goal against the Baggies since an 89th minute winner for on-loan Spurs winger Johnnie Jackson in a 1-0 victory at Highfield Road in December 2003.
But, after making their home such a fortress in early season following their summer return to Coventry, they have now won just once in their last five home games.
And, since beating Fulham 4-1 here two months ago, they have won just twice and picked up just 11 points out of a possible 30.
Remembering John Sillett
Coventry City remembered one of their favourite sons, as pre-match tributes were paid to Sky Blues legend John Sillett, who this week passed away at the age of 85.
Former Sky Blues player Sillett was, with George Curtis, joint-manager of City when they shocked Tottenham Hotspur to win the FA Cup in 1987, the greatest day in the club's history.
Sillett's passing came just five months after Curtis' death this summer, at the age of 82.
Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told BBC CWR:
"We were poor. We looked leggy and our pass execution was as poor as it's been all season. We didn't give ourselves a chance,
"The first half looked like it might have been a rout .We were better second half and won it 1-0 but that means nothing.
"In terms of the physicality of the team, it was a mismatch. We didn't have any structure, and gave them too much space. Furlong caused us major problems.
"He's obviously punched it in the net for the second goal, the ref's not seen it and we've not appealed for it, which is disappointing."
Albion boss Valerien Ismael told BBC Radio WM:
"We are back on track. It is a great feeling to win again.
"It is not an easy place to come and win. They have played well here so far.
"The tried to try and match our intensity and we were too strong.
"We scored a goal that is in our DNA. Pressing, winning the ball and then releasing the pass."
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moore
- 23Dabo
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 38HamerSubstituted forKellyat 40'minutes
- 14Sheaf
- 18MaatsenSubstituted forHyamat 45'minutes
- 10O'HareSubstituted forWalkerat 77'minutes
- 24Godden
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 8Allen
- 13Wilson
- 15Hyam
- 19Walker
- 26Shipley
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1JohnstoneBooked at 66mins
- 21KipréBooked at 74mins
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 29Gardner-HickmanSubstituted forAjayiat 86'minutes
- 27MowattBooked at 35mins
- 3Townsend
- 11DianganaSubstituted forHugillat 55'minutes
- 18Grant
- 7RobinsonSubstituted forReachat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 17Hugill
- 20Reach
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 33Taylor
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 23,755
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Hyam.
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Attempt saved. Todd Kane (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Semi Ajayi replaces Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, West Bromwich Albion 2. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
Post update
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Fankaty Dabo tries a through ball, but Todd Kane is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Godden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
Coventry supporters can be proud of their club's current league position.
Fulham, B'mouth, WBA swapping places with Norwich, Watford and someone else next May.
End parachute payments.
Ged Scott: "spoiled the wake" What a horrible thing to say. The team were there to play football and not disrespect the memory of a football hero for a club with whom we have a long association. You should be ashamed writing such disgusting, shallow rhetoric.
PUSB
BOING BOING
