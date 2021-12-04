Last updated on .From the section Championship

Karlan Grant's ninth away goal of the season set West Bromwich Albion on the way to their 10th victory

West Bromwich Albion struck two first-half goals as they ended a worrying winless four-game run with victory over Coventry City.

On a day when the home fans, in a season's second best crowd of 23,755, were there to commemorate former Sky Blues boss John Sillett, Albion spoiled the wake.

In five visits now to this stadium, they have not lost - and Albion's latest win was enough to lift them back up to third, ahead of QPR's home game with Stoke City on Sunday.

Albion were ahead on 20 minutes with their first goal since 6 November, having failed to score in their previous three games.

Callum Robinson's slick slide-rule right-foot pass opened up the Sky Blues defence with worrying ease - and Karlan Grant ran to drill a low right-foot shot past Simon Moore.

If that was a nice move, the second two minutes before half-time was a controversial video nasty for City

Darnell Furlong's dangerous low right-foot cross flicked up off the covering Matt Godden, hit Cedric Kipre in the arm and deflected over the line off defender Kyle McFadzean - the sort of goal that would have been automatically chalked off if VAR was used in the EFL.

Luckless home skipper McFadzean made amends seven minutes from time when his bullet header from Todd Kane's left-wing corner pulled one back.

Kyle McFadzean's third goal of the season gave Coventry City late hope - but in vain

But, although City are kings of the injury-time goal this season with five coming in or after the 90th minute so far, Mark Robins' men did not have the final word this time.

Coventry at least found the back of the net against Albion for the first time in five home meetings since moving to the stadium formerly known as the Ricoh Arena - and now called the Coventry Building Society - in 2005.

It was the Sky Blues' first home goal against the Baggies since an 89th minute winner for on-loan Spurs winger Johnnie Jackson in a 1-0 victory at Highfield Road in December 2003.

But, after making their home such a fortress in early season following their summer return to Coventry, they have now won just once in their last five home games.

And, since beating Fulham 4-1 here two months ago, they have won just twice and picked up just 11 points out of a possible 30.

Sky Blues assistant manager Adi Viveash got involved at the final whistle to tackle a pitch invader at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Remembering John Sillett

Coventry City remembered one of their favourite sons, as pre-match tributes were paid to Sky Blues legend John Sillett, who this week passed away at the age of 85.

Former Sky Blues player Sillett was, with George Curtis, joint-manager of City when they shocked Tottenham Hotspur to win the FA Cup in 1987, the greatest day in the club's history.

Sillett's passing came just five months after Curtis' death this summer, at the age of 82.

34 years on from the club's greatest day, Coventry City's current players led the pre-match minute's applause for former Sky Blues boss John Sillett

Tributes were paid all round the ground for the vastly popular Coventry City legend

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"We were poor. We looked leggy and our pass execution was as poor as it's been all season. We didn't give ourselves a chance,

"The first half looked like it might have been a rout .We were better second half and won it 1-0 but that means nothing.

"In terms of the physicality of the team, it was a mismatch. We didn't have any structure, and gave them too much space. Furlong caused us major problems.

"He's obviously punched it in the net for the second goal, the ref's not seen it and we've not appealed for it, which is disappointing."

Albion boss Valerien Ismael told BBC Radio WM:

"We are back on track. It is a great feeling to win again.

"It is not an easy place to come and win. They have played well here so far.

"The tried to try and match our intensity and we were too strong.

"We scored a goal that is in our DNA. Pressing, winning the ball and then releasing the pass."