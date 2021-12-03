Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3QPR2010553325835
4West Brom2097427161134
5Blackburn209653427733
6Coventry209652723433
7Stoke209472421331
8Huddersfield208482323028
9Swansea207672526-127
10Millwall206952021-127
11Blackpool207672022-227
12Middlesbrough207582323026
13Sheff Utd207582526-126
14Birmingham207581921-226
15Luton206772726125
16Nottm Forest206772423125
17Preston206772226-425
18Bristol City206592130-923
19Hull2063111623-721
20Cardiff2063112134-1321
21Reading2082102632-620
22Peterborough2044121738-2116
23Barnsley2026121331-1812
24Derby2041061720-31
View full Championship table

