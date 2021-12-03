Middlesbrough v Swansea City

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|50
|17
|33
|44
|2
|Bournemouth
|21
|12
|7
|2
|37
|17
|20
|43
|3
|QPR
|20
|10
|5
|5
|33
|25
|8
|35
|4
|West Brom
|20
|9
|7
|4
|27
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Blackburn
|20
|9
|6
|5
|34
|27
|7
|33
|6
|Coventry
|20
|9
|6
|5
|27
|23
|4
|33
|7
|Stoke
|20
|9
|4
|7
|24
|21
|3
|31
|8
|Huddersfield
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|23
|0
|28
|9
|Swansea
|20
|7
|6
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|27
|10
|Millwall
|20
|6
|9
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|27
|11
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|27
|12
|Middlesbrough
|20
|7
|5
|8
|23
|23
|0
|26
|13
|Sheff Utd
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|14
|Birmingham
|20
|7
|5
|8
|19
|21
|-2
|26
|15
|Luton
|20
|6
|7
|7
|27
|26
|1
|25
|16
|Nottm Forest
|20
|6
|7
|7
|24
|23
|1
|25
|17
|Preston
|20
|6
|7
|7
|22
|26
|-4
|25
|18
|Bristol City
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|30
|-9
|23
|19
|Hull
|20
|6
|3
|11
|16
|23
|-7
|21
|20
|Cardiff
|20
|6
|3
|11
|21
|34
|-13
|21
|21
|Reading
|20
|8
|2
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|20
|22
|Peterborough
|20
|4
|4
|12
|17
|38
|-21
|16
|23
|Barnsley
|20
|2
|6
|12
|13
|31
|-18
|12
|24
|Derby
|20
|4
|10
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|1
