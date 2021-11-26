Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership rages on this weekend as a furious festive fixture card comes into view, starting with four fixtures on Saturday.

Two more follow on Sunday, and we have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Dundee v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee drops out after undergoing minor knee surgery but Leigh Griffiths returns to the squad after missing the defeat against parent club Celtic before the international break. Alex Jakubiak (shoulder), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out while Max Anderson (niggle) is a doubt.

Motherwell have Kevin van Veen and Jordan Roberts back in their squad after missing the win over Hearts. Van Veen returns from suspension while Roberts could not face his parent club.

Graham Alexander otherwise has an unchanged squad which means Mark O'Hara, Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly and Juhani Ojala will miss out again.

Dundee assistant Dave Mackay: "Motherwell will be a hard game for us, they have bounced back with a couple of wins following a sticky period.

"Set-pieces are massive for them, where a lot of their goals have come from, we found that to our cost down there which ultimately cost us the game."

Motherwell striker Connor Shields: "I have gone high and low in my career and had to pick myself back up. Hopefully this is me on a steady path going up now."

Did you know? Dundee are winless in nine league meetings with Motherwell (D1 L8), losing their last seven in a row.

Hearts v St Mirren

Hearts will be missing defender Taylor Moore through suspension but his absence is likely to be offset by the return of fellow centre-back Craig Halkett from injury. Liam Boyce and Michael Smith both returned last weekend so Robbie Neilson is expected to have a full squad to pick from with the exception of Moore.

St Mirren will be without Conor McCarthy after the Irish defender suffered an ankle injury against Livingston. The centre-back is expected to be out until the new year after being told he needs surgery to fix ligament damage. Jim Goodwin otherwise has a full squad, with Matt Millar back in contention after a calf problem.

Hearts attacker Josh Ginnelly: "The supporters are a big factor for us. Every game's different, we can't just go all out (attack) straight away because we might concede but being at home and having the crowd there, that helps."

St Mirren midfielder Ryan Flynn: "It's clear that the squad is really strong, especially this season, and we have to make it count. We have got people fighting for every position throughout the whole team. Hopefully we can do something good this season."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their last five away Scottish Premiership matches (W2 D3), their best run in the top-flight since September 2012 (also a five-game unbeaten run).

Ross County v Dundee Utd

Ross County could have a full squad again with no fresh injuries following the midweek win over Hibernian. Jake Vokins is looking for a Premiership debut after returning to the bench following foot surgery.

Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended for United following his red card against Aberdeen. United will give Jeando Fuchs until the last minute to prove his fitness but another midfielder, Dylan Levitt, remains out with a knock along with striker Marc McNulty (hamstring). Adrian Sporle returns from injury.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin: "We have picked up a little bit of momentum now that we will look to take forward. We have a lot of games coming thick and fast so hopefully we will build on that over the Christmas period."

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "When we analysed and prepared for them previously, we knew they were a team that were performing really well and probably weren't getting the results that their performances merited.

"I think they were well worthy of their three points and it's going to be a really tricky game for us.

Did you know? Dundee United have won just four of their last 24 away Scottish Premiership matches (D11 L9) and lost 5-2 last time out on the road against Hearts - however, they haven't lost consecutive away league games since September 2020.

St Johnstone v Hibernian

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has lost an appeal against his midweek red card and will be suspended, along with Martin Boyle. Ryan Porteous is available after serving a ban against Ross County while Jamie Murphy has a chance of being back in the squad following injury.

St Johnstone could include newly-signed attacker Viv Solomon-Otabor in their squad as they are set to be without four key players. Stevie May (knee), Glenn Middleton (hamstring) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have all recently been ruled out for several weeks with injury, while striker Chris Kane is suspended following his red card against St Mirren.

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran: "We can climb a few places if we win so there's a lot of incentive there. We finished top six last year, so hopefully we can get some sort of run going and put the teams nearer the top of the table under pressure."

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "From a coaching point of view, you break it down into games and some of them within that run have been poor but some of the performances have been OK and you don't always get what you deserve, whether that's a point or three points."

Did you know? Hibs have lost their last five league games, their longest losing stretch in the Premiership since April 2014 under Terry Butcher (run of six).

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Livingston have no fresh injuries but loan player Ben Williamson is unable to face his parent club and Ayo Obileye completes a two-match suspension. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly remain out along with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer).

Rangers have an unchanged squad. Neither Leon Balogun nor Kemar Roofe are ready to return after missing games in the past week.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We are coming up against some top, top players so we need to impose our game-plan on Rangers.

"But I am looking forward to playing against a new Rangers team. I know it's not a new team but there's different philosophies coming from Giovanni (van Bronckhorst), so I am looking forward to that."

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "The boys are always hungry. They are at Rangers for a reason. They are at Rangers to be winning trophies, to be winning games every single week.

"When the boss came, I knew before his arrival the boys were really looking forward to working with him and you saw how much of that came out in the game on Thursday night."

Did you know? Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last seven league games against Livingston, as well as each of their last five such matches away from home.

Celtic v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic's Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are closing in on returns from hamstring injuries. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has missed the last two games with a knee problem.

Aberdeen will be without the suspended Funso Ojo after they were unable to get his controversial dismissal at Dundee United last weekend overturned. David Bates returns from injury, while Lewis Ferguson is available after suspension. Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie: "When you look at our team on paper, we've got a quality side so we go into every game with confidence.

"We believe in our own ability and, if we can execute our game-plan, hopefully that will result in us coming out with three points."

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost 29 of their last 31 league visits to Celtic (W1 D1), a stretch that began in the 2004-05 season.

