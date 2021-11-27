Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons is on a four-week unbeaten run, can she make it a fantastic five against illustrious opposition?
The BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Falkirk and Dundee striker Rory Loy in predicting this weekend's scores.
Can she keep her run going?
A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
Dundee v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Rory's prediction: 1-1
Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Rory's prediction: 2-0
Ross County v Dundee United
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Rory's prediction: 2-0
St Johnstone v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Rory's prediction: 0-1
Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Rory's prediction: 1-2
Celtic v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-2
Rory's prediction: 5-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|580
|Pundits
|770
|Amy v Pundits
|P12
|W4
|D2
|L7